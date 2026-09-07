EXCLUSIVE: How 'Terminator 2' Raised the Bar for Action Movies Forever

Terminator 2: Judgment Day didn't just raise the bar for action movies, it practically melted it down and rebuilt it in liquid metal, RadarOnline.com.

James Cameron's explosive 1991 sequel took everything audiences loved about The Terminator and made it bigger, louder and far more emotional, while setting a new standard for visual effects that filmmakers are still chasing today.

Set 11 years after the original film, the story follows a teenage John Connor (Edward Furlong), the future leader of humanity's resistance against the machines. This time, Skynet sends its deadliest assassin yet the shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick), a nearly indestructible cyborg made of liquid metal back through time to kill John before he can grow up.