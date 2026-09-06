EXCLUSIVE: Inside George Clooney's Secret Pain Over Sister's Death

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 65-year-old Hollywood star's elder sister, Adelia 'Ada' Zeidler, died aged 65 in December after battling cancer.

George Clooney has revealed the deeply personal pain of holding his beloved sister's hand as she died – and how losing his childhood companion forced him to confront just how quickly life can disappear.

Clooney discussed the heartbreaking loss during a masterclass at the Venice Film Festival.

Now, speaking about the loss at a masterclass at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, Clooney described being beside Zeidler during her final moments and said the experience transformed his perspective on the time he has left.

Clooney said: "She died very quickly, and I was with her when she died. And there was this feeling, being with her, holding her hand when she died, understanding how brief all of this is.

"It was minutes ago that she and I were little kids together; Minutes ago we were holding hands as little kids."

The Ocean's Eleven actor added the devastating experience had left him determined to concentrate on happiness rather than allow precious years to slip away.

He said: "Time goes fast. All of this. And so we have to find nothing but joy."

Clooney had previously confirmed Zeidler's death in an emotional statement, describing his sister as his 'hero' and praising the courage she showed while facing cancer.

He said: "My sister, Ada, was my hero.

"She faced down cancer with courage and humour. I've never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly."