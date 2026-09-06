Tiger Woods All Smiles at Stanford Football Game in First Public Appearance Since Five-Year Driving Ban

Woods was spotted on the sidelines wearing a white Stanford cap and a wool quarter-zip from his Sun Day Red clothing brand, chatting with staff and appearing in good spirits, according to the Daily Mail.

The appearance marked Woods' first major public outing since his court appearance earlier in the week, where he resolved the criminal case stemming from his March 27 rollover accident near his Jupiter Island estate.

The 50-year-old golfer had originally faced a DUI charge, but prosecutors agreed to a plea deal that resulted in the more serious charge being dropped.

Woods ultimately pleaded guilty to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

As part of the agreement, Woods was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and have his driver's license revoked for five years.

The driving suspensions attached to the two charges will run at the same time.