Tiger Woods All Smiles at Stanford Football Game in First Public Appearance Since Five-Year Driving Ban
Sept. 6 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods appeared to be putting his recent legal troubles behind him on September 4, as he stepped back into the public eye with a smile at Stanford Stadium, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 15-time major champion watched his alma mater take on the Miami Hurricanes just days after learning he would lose his driving privileges for five years following his Florida crash.
Tiger Woods Returns to Stanford
Woods was spotted on the sidelines wearing a white Stanford cap and a wool quarter-zip from his Sun Day Red clothing brand, chatting with staff and appearing in good spirits, according to the Daily Mail.
The appearance marked Woods' first major public outing since his court appearance earlier in the week, where he resolved the criminal case stemming from his March 27 rollover accident near his Jupiter Island estate.
The 50-year-old golfer had originally faced a DUI charge, but prosecutors agreed to a plea deal that resulted in the more serious charge being dropped.
Woods ultimately pleaded guilty to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test.
As part of the agreement, Woods was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and have his driver's license revoked for five years.
The driving suspensions attached to the two charges will run at the same time.
Judge Issues Stern Warning
Woods appeared in court wearing a dark blue suit, white button-up shirt, and a patterned blue tie.
He spoke very little during the hearing, only confirming that he had read and understood the terms of the agreement.
The judge made clear that Woods' driving restriction came with no special treatment.
"There are no exceptions. If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail," the judge told him, adding that the punishment "is for the safety of the public," according to ABC News.
Inside the Terrifying March Crash
The case began after Woods' Land Rover rolled over while he was attempting to pass a truck on March 27.
The SUV clipped the vehicle and overturned, although nobody was injured in the crash.
Woods was taken into custody at the scene after refusing to provide a urine sample.
Investigators later said two hydrocodone pills were found in his pants pocket, while a breathalyzer indicated that he had not been drinking alcohol.
Tiger Woods Focuses on Recovery
Following the crash, Woods entered an inpatient treatment facility in Switzerland.
The golf star previously addressed his decision to seek treatment, writing: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."
"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time," he continued.