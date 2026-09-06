Stevie Nicks' Younger Brother, Christopher Aaron Nicks, Dies at 72 After 2.5-Year Cancer Battle

Nixi announced her father's death on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding his hand and saying goodbye.

"Second star to the right, and straight on till morning," Nixi wrote alongside the emotional photo. "I love you, daddy. Rest easy."

In a separate Instagram Stories post that has since expired, Nixi revealed that Christopher had been dealing with cancer privately.

"It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my father, Christopher Aaron Nicks, early this morning, surrounded by family," she wrote, according to Parade.

"Some of you may know that he has spent the last 2.5 years battling a cancer diagnosis, and to some this may come as a shock," Nixi continued. "If this is news to you, please know it was because he never wanted people to worry about him that he kept this to himself."

The family has not revealed what type of cancer Christopher was diagnosed with.