Stevie Nicks' Younger Brother, Christopher Aaron Nicks, Dies at 72 After 2.5-Year Cancer Battle
Sept. 6 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Stevie Nicks' younger brother, Christopher Aaron Nicks, has died at 72 following a private 2.5-year battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Christopher, the Fleetwood Mac singer's only sibling, died on Friday, September 4, surrounded by family, according to his daughter, Nixi Parkinson Nicks.
Christopher Nicks Kept His Cancer Battle Private
Nixi announced her father's death on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding his hand and saying goodbye.
"Second star to the right, and straight on till morning," Nixi wrote alongside the emotional photo. "I love you, daddy. Rest easy."
In a separate Instagram Stories post that has since expired, Nixi revealed that Christopher had been dealing with cancer privately.
"It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my father, Christopher Aaron Nicks, early this morning, surrounded by family," she wrote, according to Parade.
"Some of you may know that he has spent the last 2.5 years battling a cancer diagnosis, and to some this may come as a shock," Nixi continued. "If this is news to you, please know it was because he never wanted people to worry about him that he kept this to himself."
The family has not revealed what type of cancer Christopher was diagnosed with.
Nixi Nicks Remembers Her Father
Christopher shared Nixi with his ex-wife, Lori Perry-Nicks, who previously worked as one of Stevie's backup singers.
Nixi also reflected on the impact her father had on the people around him.
"I know that he has left his mark on so many people, and this will leave many more than his immediate family with a piece of them missing," she wrote. "I know I speak for my dad when I say that his friends, his lost boys, meant the world to him."
Nixi ended her tribute with a message directly to her father.
"Rest easy, Coach. We will see you in Neverland," she wrote.
On Saturday, September 5, Nixi shared another photo of Christopher holding one of her children, adding a broken heart emoji.
Stevie Nicks Has Not Addressed His Death
Stevie, 78, has not yet publicly spoken about her brother's death.
Christopher was her only sibling, and the two remained connected throughout their lives.
Mick Fleetwood Pays Tribute
Christopher's connection to Stevie also meant he was familiar to members of the Fleetwood Mac family.
Mick Fleetwood, 79, shared a sweet photo of Stevie and Christopher while remembering his late friend.
"The passing of Chris Nicks has brought so many memories of his amazing life.. much of course was shared connected to Fleetwood Mac..." Mick wrote.
"His zest for life will be a forever beacon of inspiration !!" the drummer continued. "Chris, you will be missed by me and I know the Family of Fleetwood Mac. Peace and love .. Mick Fleetwood."