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EXCLUSIVE: Uproar as Commentator Backs Donald Trump's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mockery

Split photo of Donald Trump, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has at least one person agreeing with his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Sept. 6 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has triggered a furious television row after UK commentator Sarah Vine suggested even the president's critics might agree with his scathing verdict on the couple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The clash erupted on ITV's Good Morning Britain as British presenters Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway discussed Trump's latest intervention in the Sussex saga with Vine and her fellow commentator Ava-Santina Evans.

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Trump's Brutal Attack Sparks TV Uproar

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump publicly mocked Prince Harry and Markle following their UK move.

It came after Trump, 80, declared he was "happy" Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, had left America and accused them of treating the Royal Family with "great disrespect."

A television source said: "It was always going to be explosive because Trump, Harry and Meghan are three subjects guaranteed to divide viewers. But Sarah effectively suggesting that even Trump's opponents could unite behind his criticism of the Sussexes poured gasoline on the debate. The reaction was immediate, and there has been uproar about her opinions."

Vine told the program: "I think that's the one moment where everyone, even people who don't like Donald Trump, will sort of quite like Donald Trump. Because I think that's generally the prevailing view, actually."

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'I Do Not Agree at All'

Photo of Ava-Santina Evans and Sarah Vine
Source: Good Morning Britain/Youtube

Commentator Ava-Santina Evans accused Trump of displaying a lack of traditional international statesmanship.

Evans immediately rejected the suggestion.

She said: "Sarah, I categorically do not agree with you. I do not agree at all.

"I actually think it's rather hubristic, isn't it? You know, you've got this horrible situation in America at the moment where you've got ICE agents who are chasing people who are sometimes legally in the country, just based on the color of their skin. And then you've got (Trump) talking sort of rather flippantly about Meghan Markle, and said, 'Well, I wouldn't have had her back.'"

Evans added: "I don't want to be over moralistic here, but I do think we've lost the sense of statesmanship."

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Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat the Sussexes Unfairly?

Photo of Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Evans questioned whether Prince William and Princess Kate treated the couple unfairly.

The argument then widened to Harry and Markle's long-running feud with the Royal Family.

Madeley said the Sussexes "can't unsay" their previous public comments, including allegations made during their blockbuster 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's subsequent memoir Spare.

Evans challenged that assessment, suggesting Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, should also face scrutiny.

She said: "Do you not think that there's an argument for the other side of it as well? Do you not think that William and Kate were very unfair to them? I mean, I don't think they just sort of plucked it out of thin air."

Garraway suggested Harry's memoir reflected someone struggling emotionally.

"I think when you look at that book as well, and look at some things that (were) said, it looks to be like a, particularly in Harry's case, like a person that needed healing, you know?" she noted.

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Outraged Viewers Slam Unbearable Debate

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Critics labeled the morning show's persistent Sussex coverage completely unbearable.

Our TV insider said: "Nobody expected everyone watching this debate to agree, but the strength of feeling demonstrated how exhausted some viewers have become by the endless Sussex debate. Others were furious at the suggestion that Trump's mockery somehow represented a universally held opinion."

Viewers subsequently vented on X.

One wrote: "F------ h---, #GMB are obsessed with Harry and Meghan."

Another branded the discussion "unbearable."

Harry and Markle recently returned to the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, six years after stepping down as working royals and relocating to California.

Their move has fueled speculation about reconciliation with the Royal Family, their children's schooling and future British projects, although the Sussexes are not expected to immediately resume official royal duties.

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