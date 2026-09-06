EXCLUSIVE: Uproar as Commentator Backs Donald Trump's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mockery

The argument then widened to Harry and Markle's long-running feud with the Royal Family.

Madeley said the Sussexes "can't unsay" their previous public comments, including allegations made during their blockbuster 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's subsequent memoir Spare.

Evans challenged that assessment, suggesting Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, should also face scrutiny.

She said: "Do you not think that there's an argument for the other side of it as well? Do you not think that William and Kate were very unfair to them? I mean, I don't think they just sort of plucked it out of thin air."

Garraway suggested Harry's memoir reflected someone struggling emotionally.

"I think when you look at that book as well, and look at some things that (were) said, it looks to be like a, particularly in Harry's case, like a person that needed healing, you know?" she noted.