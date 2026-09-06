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Home > News > Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Admits She 'Didn't Know' How Thin She'd Become After Dad Ozzy's Death: 'I Looked Like the F------ Crypt Keeper'

image of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne opened up about the devastating impact of her father Ozzy Osbourne's death.

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Sept. 6 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne has revealed that grief over her father Ozzy Osbourne's death caused her to lose a shocking amount of weight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 41-year-old said she "didn't know" how thin she had become until preparing for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

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Kelly Osbourne Was Shocked By Her Appearance

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image of Kelly Osbourne said she was shocked by her appearance while preparing for the 2026 Grammys.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne said she was shocked by her appearance while preparing for the 2026 Grammys.

"I looked like the f------ Crypt Keeper," Kelly told The Mail on Sunday, referring to the character from Tales from the Crypt.

"I said, 'This is scary. I didn't know I looked like this,'" she continued. "My spine — you could see every single bone. I couldn't see what other people saw because I was in so much pain. I just saw a broken person."

The Grammy Awards featured a tribute to Ozzy, who died at age 76.

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Kelly Osbourne Hid Her Face at the Grammy Awards

image of Kelly Osbourne revealed she wore a wig at the Grammys to hide her face and skinny cheekbones.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne revealed she wore a wig at the Grammys to hide her face and skinny cheekbones.

Kelly said she took steps to conceal how thin she had become when she attended the award show to honor her father.

"I wore a wig to cover my face, so you couldn't see how skinny my cheekbones really were," she said.

Her team also worked to find clothing that would not emphasize her weight loss.

"They knew I was going through something. So, we were trying to find clothes to not make me look skinnier," Kelly explained.

Despite wanting to be there for her mother, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly now believes she may have pushed herself too far by attending the event.

"I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mom and to pay tribute to my father's legacy, [but] I don't think I should have gone. I wasn't very well," she added.

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Grief Took Away Kelly Osbourne's Appetite

image of The star said overwhelming grief made it difficult for her to even feel hunger.
Source: MEGA

The star said overwhelming grief made it difficult for her to even feel hunger.

Kelly also described how overwhelming her grief became after losing her father.

"You're filled with so much pain that the feeling of hunger can't even pop up," she told the outlet.

Kelly has previously spoken about how difficult the loss has been, and she now plans to document her experience with grief in a three-part documentary series.

"I'm [telling] my story because there's a lot that people don't know," she said. "The person I was before my dad died is dead. That person doesn't exist anymore."

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Kelly Osbourne Tried To Protect Her Son

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image of Kelly Osbourne said she tried to shield her young son, Sidney, from seeing her upset.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne said she tried to shield her young son, Sidney, from seeing her upset.

Throughout the difficult period, Kelly said she made a point of keeping her 3-year-old son, Sidney, from seeing her at her lowest moments.

"Whenever he walked in the room, something would come over me, and I'd snap into Miss Fun Mom," Kelly said. "I didn't cry in front of him... I always made sure that he was not exposed to inappropriate sorrow."

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