Kelly Osbourne Admits She 'Didn't Know' How Thin She'd Become After Dad Ozzy's Death: 'I Looked Like the F------ Crypt Keeper'

Kelly said she took steps to conceal how thin she had become when she attended the award show to honor her father.

"I wore a wig to cover my face, so you couldn't see how skinny my cheekbones really were," she said.

Her team also worked to find clothing that would not emphasize her weight loss.

"They knew I was going through something. So, we were trying to find clothes to not make me look skinnier," Kelly explained.

Despite wanting to be there for her mother, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly now believes she may have pushed herself too far by attending the event.

"I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mom and to pay tribute to my father's legacy, [but] I don't think I should have gone. I wasn't very well," she added.