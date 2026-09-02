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Home > Sports News > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving in DUI Case — as Golf Icon Loses License for Five Years in Deal

A photo of Tiger Woods alongside a mugshot of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to two charges.

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Sept. 2 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

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Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving after his car crash in Florida.

The professional golfer was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and his license was revoked for five years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Two Charges

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A photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods' DUI charge was dropped by prosecutors.

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Originally, the 50-year-old was charged with a DUI, but he entered a plea deal. Prosecutors dropped the DUI in favor of Woods pleading guilty to both reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

He received a five-year license suspension for each charge, but they are set to run concurrently.

"There are no exceptions. If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail," the judge informed Woods as they insisted the consequence "is for the safety of the public," according to ABC News.

During his court appearance, Woods spoke only to confirm he read the plea deal. He was dressed in business attire, including a dark blue suit, white button-up, and patterned blue tie.

He was joined in court by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who was formerly married to Donald Trump Jr.

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Woods Flips Vehicle in Terrifying March Crash

A photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods clipped a truck during the incident.

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On March 27, Woods rolled over his Land Rover and clipped a truck while attempting to pass. No one was injured in the accident, but he was taken into custody at the scene.

Woods refused to take a urine test.

However, two hydrocodone pills were found inside his pants pocket. A breathalyzer showed he was not under the influence of alcohol.

The PGA tournament champion pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge, prompting investigators to conduct a deeper investigation.

A judge allowed them to look through his medical records and access records related to prescription drugs throughout the year.

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Woods Seeks Treatment in Out-of-Country Facility

A photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods was allowed to leave the country despite the pending charges.

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After the accident, Woods decided to seek treatment at an inpatient facility. Despite open charges against him, he was allowed to travel outside of the country to do so.

He said in a statement: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time."

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Golfer Previously Abused Drugs

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A photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods went through a separate car crash in 2009.

Woods previously struggled with apparent drug addiction, and this was not his first car crash.

In 2009, he was in a low-speed crash outside his Florida home. At the time, he was prescribed Ambien and Vicodin. It was not immediately clear if he was abusing these drugs.

In 2017, he was arrested after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car while the vehicle was still running. A series of drugs were found in his system, as per a toxicology report.

He entered an out-of-state clinic for treatment for prescription drug dependency.

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