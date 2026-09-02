Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving in DUI Case — as Golf Icon Loses License for Five Years in Deal

Originally, the 50-year-old was charged with a DUI, but he entered a plea deal. Prosecutors dropped the DUI in favor of Woods pleading guilty to both reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

He received a five-year license suspension for each charge, but they are set to run concurrently.

"There are no exceptions. If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail," the judge informed Woods as they insisted the consequence "is for the safety of the public," according to ABC News.

During his court appearance, Woods spoke only to confirm he read the plea deal. He was dressed in business attire, including a dark blue suit, white button-up, and patterned blue tie.

He was joined in court by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who was formerly married to Donald Trump Jr.