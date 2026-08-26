Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Top Stories Right > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Sparks Health Fears With Frail Appearance on Golf Channel Following Latest Rehab Stint — 'Shell of His Former Self'

picture of tiger woods
Source: MEGA/@golfchannel;X

Tiger Woods made rare appearance on the Golf Channel, sparking concern from fans concerned by his appearance.

Aug. 26 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tiger Woods has sparked fresh health fears following a rare appearance on social media.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the golf champ, 50, appeared in a pre-recorded video message for fellow golf icon Notah Begay III, paying tribute to the ex-pro as he received the Payne Stewart Award.

Article continues below advertisement

Rare Appearance on Golf Channel

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Woods has kept out of the spotlight since latest car accident.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip was broadcast on The Golf Channel and was quickly shared around social media, as fans were left stunned to see Woods after a few months out of the spotlight while he reportedly spent time in rehab.

Taking to X, one fan wrote: "Tiger looks a shell of his former self, sadly," while another added, 'What's going on with the Big Cat? Looks different for sure."

A third said: "Looking sober, but d--- he's aged," while a fourth wrote, "Tiger looks unrecognizable."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Looks Skinnier'

picture of tiger woods
Source: @golfchannel;X

Fans said the golf ace looked 'unrecognizable.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, others praised the gold legend, who is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump.

One said: "Nice to see him not high for once." Another wrote: "He looks skinnier!"

The 15-time major champion has kept a low profile since his rollover crash back in March, which resulted in him being charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, after cops found two opioid tablets in his pocket.

He avoided jail but reportedly spent time in rehab in Switzerland and has not been seen publicly since arriving back in the U.S. — until Tuesday night.

Article continues below advertisement

Woods Wants Jaafar Jackson to Play Him in Biopic

picture of Jaafar Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jaafar Jackson earned rave reviews for his performance in 'Michael.'

READ MORE ON Top Stories Right
Split photo of Eminem and Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Eminem Reveals Astonishing Reason He Will Always Love Dolly Parton After Her Death

Photo of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Private Fears: Country Icon Was 'Afraid to Leave Her Hotel Room' Amid Concerns She'd Be 'Mobbed,' Diary Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com recently revealed how Woods wants Jaafar Jackson, who portrayed another superstar in the blockbuster hit movie Michael, to play him in an upcoming biopic.

Jaafar, the 29-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, played his uncle Michael Jackson in the film, which has raked in more than $800 million at the box office, despite criticism that it omits the Thriller singer's s-xual abuse scandals.

"No matter what people thought about the Michael movie, the consensus is that Jaafar showed incredible talent and deserves awards recognition for his performance," an insider said.

With a Woods biopic already green-lit, sources say the golf great is quietly on board with Jaafar playing him.

"People, including Tiger and the Amazon bosses backing the biopic, love the idea of Jaafar bringing the fan base he's created with the Michael movie to their project," said the insider.

Initially, there was also concern as to whether Jaafar would be able to master a champion-level golf swing as well as he perfected Michael's moonwalk and other famous dance moves.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Woods' life away from the golf course has been littered with scandals.

But Jaafar has a head start on a believable portrayal of the fairway Hall of Famer. Growing up, his passion was golf, and he even aspired to become a pro.

"Nobody has any doubt Jaafar can pull off another performance as a world-famous figure," shared the source.

Of course, playing Woods would require more than an ace golf game. The star's life off the course has involved many scandals, including car accidents, two DUIs and reportedly seeking treatment for s-x addiction and drug abuse.

Despite his scandals, the "idea of a biopic that dramatizes the wild ups and downs of his life is not really something Tiger ever fought against," said the source.

But one question remains – is Jaafar ready to tee off on a Woods project?

"He has the look, he has the momentum and Tiger Woods fans and critics alike are eager to see him tell another once-in-a-century life story. The job is his if he wants it," said the insider.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.