Tiger Woods Sparks Health Fears With Frail Appearance on Golf Channel Following Latest Rehab Stint — 'Shell of His Former Self'
Aug. 26 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods has sparked fresh health fears following a rare appearance on social media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the golf champ, 50, appeared in a pre-recorded video message for fellow golf icon Notah Begay III, paying tribute to the ex-pro as he received the Payne Stewart Award.
Rare Appearance on Golf Channel
The clip was broadcast on The Golf Channel and was quickly shared around social media, as fans were left stunned to see Woods after a few months out of the spotlight while he reportedly spent time in rehab.
Taking to X, one fan wrote: "Tiger looks a shell of his former self, sadly," while another added, 'What's going on with the Big Cat? Looks different for sure."
A third said: "Looking sober, but d--- he's aged," while a fourth wrote, "Tiger looks unrecognizable."
'He Looks Skinnier'
However, others praised the gold legend, who is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump.
One said: "Nice to see him not high for once." Another wrote: "He looks skinnier!"
The 15-time major champion has kept a low profile since his rollover crash back in March, which resulted in him being charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, after cops found two opioid tablets in his pocket.
He avoided jail but reportedly spent time in rehab in Switzerland and has not been seen publicly since arriving back in the U.S. — until Tuesday night.
Woods Wants Jaafar Jackson to Play Him in Biopic
RadarOnline.com recently revealed how Woods wants Jaafar Jackson, who portrayed another superstar in the blockbuster hit movie Michael, to play him in an upcoming biopic.
Jaafar, the 29-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, played his uncle Michael Jackson in the film, which has raked in more than $800 million at the box office, despite criticism that it omits the Thriller singer's s-xual abuse scandals.
"No matter what people thought about the Michael movie, the consensus is that Jaafar showed incredible talent and deserves awards recognition for his performance," an insider said.
With a Woods biopic already green-lit, sources say the golf great is quietly on board with Jaafar playing him.
"People, including Tiger and the Amazon bosses backing the biopic, love the idea of Jaafar bringing the fan base he's created with the Michael movie to their project," said the insider.
Initially, there was also concern as to whether Jaafar would be able to master a champion-level golf swing as well as he perfected Michael's moonwalk and other famous dance moves.
But Jaafar has a head start on a believable portrayal of the fairway Hall of Famer. Growing up, his passion was golf, and he even aspired to become a pro.
"Nobody has any doubt Jaafar can pull off another performance as a world-famous figure," shared the source.
Of course, playing Woods would require more than an ace golf game. The star's life off the course has involved many scandals, including car accidents, two DUIs and reportedly seeking treatment for s-x addiction and drug abuse.
Despite his scandals, the "idea of a biopic that dramatizes the wild ups and downs of his life is not really something Tiger ever fought against," said the source.
But one question remains – is Jaafar ready to tee off on a Woods project?
"He has the look, he has the momentum and Tiger Woods fans and critics alike are eager to see him tell another once-in-a-century life story. The job is his if he wants it," said the insider.