Tiger Woods Sparks Health Fears With Frail Appearance on Golf Channel Following Latest Rehab Stint — 'Shell of His Former Self'

The clip was broadcast on The Golf Channel and was quickly shared around social media, as fans were left stunned to see Woods after a few months out of the spotlight while he reportedly spent time in rehab.

Taking to X, one fan wrote: "Tiger looks a shell of his former self, sadly," while another added, 'What's going on with the Big Cat? Looks different for sure."

A third said: "Looking sober, but d--- he's aged," while a fourth wrote, "Tiger looks unrecognizable."