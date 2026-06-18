EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Eyes 'Michael' Star to Take a Swing at Golfer’s Own Story in Movie Adaptation

"No matter what people thought about the Michael movie, the consensus is that Jaafar showed incredible talent and deserves awards recognition for his performance," an insider said.

With a Woods biopic already greenlighted, sources say the golf great is quietly on board with Jaafar playing him.

"People, including Tiger and the Amazon bosses backing the biopic, love the idea of Jaafar bringing the fan base he's created with the Michael movie to their project," said the insider.

Initially, there was concern as to whether Jaafar would be able to master a champion-level golf swing as well as he perfected Michael's moonwalk and other famous dance moves.