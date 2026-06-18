EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods Eyes 'Michael' Star to Take a Swing at Golfer’s Own Story in Movie Adaptation
June 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Links legend Tiger Woods wants Jaafar Jackson, who portrayed another superstar in the blockbuster hit movie Michael, to play him in an upcoming biopic, a source told RadarOnline.com.
Jaafar, the 29-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, played his uncle Michael Jackson in the film, which has raked in more than $800 million at the box office, despite criticism that it omits the Thriller singer's sexual abuse scandals.
Tiger Eyes Jaafar for Biopic
"No matter what people thought about the Michael movie, the consensus is that Jaafar showed incredible talent and deserves awards recognition for his performance," an insider said.
With a Woods biopic already greenlighted, sources say the golf great is quietly on board with Jaafar playing him.
"People, including Tiger and the Amazon bosses backing the biopic, love the idea of Jaafar bringing the fan base he's created with the Michael movie to their project," said the insider.
Initially, there was concern as to whether Jaafar would be able to master a champion-level golf swing as well as he perfected Michael's moonwalk and other famous dance moves.
Jaafar Has Tiger's Game Down
But Jaafar has a head start on a believable portrayal of the fairway Hall of Famer – growing up, his passion was golf and he even aspired to become a pro.
"Nobody has any doubt Jaafar can pull off another performance as a world-famous figure," shared the source.
Of course, playing Woods would require more than an ace golf game. Tiger's life off the course has involved many scandals, including car accidents, two DUIs and reportedly seeking treatment for sex addiction and drug abuse.
Hollywood Wants Jaafar as Tiger
Despite so many mortifying scandals, "the idea of a biopic that dramatizes the wild ups and downs of his life is not really something Tiger ever fought against," said the source.
But one question remains – is Jaafar ready to tee off on a Woods project?
"He has the look, he has the momentum and Tiger Woods fans and critics alike are eager to see him tell another once-in-a-century life story. The job is his if he wants it," said the insider.
Filming may be delayed, though – there's already talk of doing a Michael sequel.