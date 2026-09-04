Eric Trump Brutally Mocked by Critics Over 'Lake America' Hat: 'You Look Like a Complete Idiot'
Sept. 4 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Eric Trump supported his father's request to change Lake Ontario's name to Lake America.
He underscored his support by wearing a large, red baseball cap displaying the "Lake America" text, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eric Trump Critics Edit Lake America Photo
Eric sported the hat in a photo on X where he gave the camera a small smile. He also wore a black polo shirt and sat in front of a window by the highway.
He left the post captionless, but tagged the Trump Store, which is the official shop for accessories, apparel, and gear supporting President Donald Trump.
The post earned him some heckling from critics who tore the latest move from the Trump administration to shreds. They used Grok's AI remix tool and photo editing to depict him in various other statements and accusations, including "Lake Epstein, "I stole money from kids with cancer," and "Lake Distraction."
Other ridiculed phrases on altered photos included "Dumb American" and "The Unwanted One," a dig at the public's belief that Donald plays favorites.
Trump Trolled by Angry Critics
Not everyone took the time to get creative. Others simply seethed at him in a more traditional way.
One person wrote, "Could you get any more cringe? Americans can’t afford gas and groceries, so you’re selling stupid f------ Lake America hats… what a show. I can’t wait until your daddy is out of office or better yet, in prison where you all belong. Traitors and con-artists, every one of you."
Another added, "Imagine thinking that you're a bad a-- doing this and everyone is looking at you exactly like the loser you are, it's pretty funny - but in a way that makes you look like a complete idiot."
A third said, "Three-time proud Trump voter here. Your father was the biggest rug-pull of our lifetime. We never saw it coming. How many dead soldiers voted for his, 'No more wars'???"
Trump Declares Lake Ontario Renamed to Lake America
Lake Ontario became the latest target of Donald Trump's renaming crusade. After a failed trade war with Canada, Donald declared a name change of the Finger Lakes. He opted to change it to Lake America – or at least attempt to get the international community on board.
In an executive order, he wrote, "The United States is the greatest protector of the Great Lakes, including the body of water currently known as Lake Ontario. Without the security and investment provided by the United States, this freshwater system would not be open for shipping, recreation, and responsible use to the same extent as it is today."
He then declared, "Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Interior (Secretary) shall, in coordination with the Board on Geographic Names and consistent with 43 U.S.C. 364 through 364f, take all appropriate actions to rename as "Lake America" the body of water currently named as Lake Ontario, bounded on the south and east by the State of New York, and on the north, west, and southwest by the Canadian province of Ontario."
Trump Pressures Companies to Bow Down
The backlash was swift and immediate. After all, Trump recently made a similar move by attempting to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
The Gulf change was updated on various apps, including Apple Maps and Google Maps. The president pressured the companies to do the same with Lake Ontario, and he succeeded.
However, the public hasn't been quite so welcoming to the name change – as evidenced by Eric's hat debacle.