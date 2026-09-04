Eric Trump Brutally Mocked by Critics Over 'Lake America' Hat: 'You Look Like a Complete Idiot'

Eric sported the hat in a photo on X where he gave the camera a small smile. He also wore a black polo shirt and sat in front of a window by the highway.

He left the post captionless, but tagged the Trump Store, which is the official shop for accessories, apparel, and gear supporting President Donald Trump.

The post earned him some heckling from critics who tore the latest move from the Trump administration to shreds. They used Grok's AI remix tool and photo editing to depict him in various other statements and accusations, including "Lake Epstein, "I stole money from kids with cancer," and "Lake Distraction."

Other ridiculed phrases on altered photos included "Dumb American" and "The Unwanted One," a dig at the public's belief that Donald plays favorites.