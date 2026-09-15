Prince Harry 'Adored American Women' and Hoped to Live in the United States Years Before Meeting Meghan Markle, Source Claims
Sept. 15 2026, Updated 2:48 p.m. ET
Prince Harry was open to looking for love in the United States long before meeting his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a source.
As the red-headed royal celebrates his 42nd birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits his past desire to move across the pond.
Prince Harry Felt 'More Comfortable Among Commoners'
Although Harry was born a prince with the world at his fingertips, the source suggested he wasn't always 100 percent comfortable running in those circles.
"Harry is really just a regular bloke at heart," the source explained in resurfaced remarks made to Radar from 2014.
Prior to meeting his wife, he had several high-profile romances and flings with the rich and famous, including Zimbabwean businesswoman Chelsy Davy, actress and model Cressida Bonas and late TV presenter Caroline Flack.
After his romances with "socialites" all "failed," the source said that Prince Harry realized that he felt "much more comfortable among commoners."
Prince Harry's Love for New York
The Duke of Sussex reportedly even considered moving to the U.S. years before he left his royal duties and bought a lavish home in Montecito with Meghan – except he wasn't dreaming of sunshine-filled California.
"Harry has always loved the States and feels that it would be amazing to have his own place in Manhattan," the source revealed at the time. "He adores American women and loves the idea of becoming part of the hip New York party scene."
The U.S. Was 'Happy Hunting Grounds' for Romance
As for his love life, the source claimed Harry felt he had more "flexibility" when it came to marriage after his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton welcomed their firstborn son, Prince George, in 2013.
His birth bumped Harry from third in line to the throne to fourth, making the possibility of him becoming king one day far more distant. In 2018, Prince Louis was born, pushing Harry even further down the line.
Speaking about Harry's potential for finding love in the States, the source teased, "The U.S. has always been happy hunting grounds for him."
Prince Harry Marries Meghan Markle
As Radar previously reported, Harry met Los Angeles-born actress Meghan in 2016 after being set up on a date by a friend.
The pair went public with their romance later that year and got engaged in November 2017. On May 19, 2018, Meghan and Harry tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place at Windsor Castle.
Still, Meghan's transition from actress to working royal proved to be difficult. She claimed that she suffered from depression and hinted at experiencing racism within the royal family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
On March 31, 2020, the couple officially stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the United States.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
The pair have since welcomed two children: Archie and Lilibet.
Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan decided to move back to the U.K., however, they are not there as working royals.