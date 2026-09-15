Prince Harry 'Adored American Women' and Hoped to Live in the United States Years Before Meeting Meghan Markle, Source Claims

As Radar previously reported, Harry met Los Angeles-born actress Meghan in 2016 after being set up on a date by a friend.

The pair went public with their romance later that year and got engaged in November 2017. On May 19, 2018, Meghan and Harry tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place at Windsor Castle.

Still, Meghan's transition from actress to working royal proved to be difficult. She claimed that she suffered from depression and hinted at experiencing racism within the royal family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On March 31, 2020, the couple officially stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the United States.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The pair have since welcomed two children: Archie and Lilibet.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan decided to move back to the U.K., however, they are not there as working royals.