Meghan Markle's Video With Prince Harry Sparks Wild Questions Over Balding Duke's Fuller Head of Hair: 'That Is Most Definitely Not Him'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was accused by critics of working some digital wizardry on her balding husband, Prince Harry, after the thin-haired Duke appeared to sport a suspiciously full, luscious head of hair in a new video she shared showcasing the family's life in the U.K., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some social media users even claimed the man in the photo shown fishing on a private trout pond wasn't actually the 42-year-old Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry Appeared to Have a Full Head of Hair in Video
Markle, 45, gave royal watchers their first glimpse of the Sussexes' new life in Britain after the family's sudden relocation to Harry's homeland less than three weeks ago.
In the Sunday, September 13, Instagram video, the former actress showed herself and Harry strolling at a distance along a wooded footpath bundled up in heavy late-autumn clothing.
But it was footage of the duke aboard a boat with the couple's children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, that really set alarm bells ringing. Although Harry's face was partially obscured by his arm, eagle-eyed royal watchers couldn't get over his seemingly miraculous mane, as the balding prince appeared to suddenly boast a full head of hair.
The apparent transformation was especially glaring given that Harry himself has been forced to crack jokes about the dramatic disappearance of his once-prominent ginger tresses.
'That Is Not Harry'
Critics had a field day on X, sharing the photos and even claiming the man in the photo wasn't the duke.
"Hmmmm.... I can state unequivocally that this is not Harry. Never has he had a styled haircut, nor has his hair ever been two-toned. You can see the back and sides have been clipped with precision, with the top left with some length. He has no bloody hair on top," one user commented.
"Too much hair to be Harry," a second wrote.
"Wow Harold has a stunt double for taking the kids fishing!!!" a third person joked.
"H didn't have that much hair the day he married Megs. Would H wear a toupee to take the kids fishing? So sick of H&M & their stupid games," a fourth user said, as a fifth claimed, "That is most definitely not him."
Prince Harry Once Mocked Brother Prince William's 'Alarming Baldness'
Many royal watchers have had little sympathy for Harry's own disappearing hairline after the duke mocked his brother Prince William's baldness after seeing him in person at their grandfather Prince Philip's April 2021 funeral.
In his bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry described his brother's "alarming baldness, more advanced than my own," while also claiming the 44-year-old future king's famous resemblance to their late mother, Princess Diana, was "fading with time."
Prince Harry Admitted His Hair Situation Is 'Doomed'
Harry joked about his own dramatic hair loss, telling a slightly balding participant at the 2022 Invictus Games about his rapidly receding hairline, “You’re slower than me. I’m already – I’m doomed."
The Duke also claimed that he wore a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap during a 2025 World Series game because, “When you’re missing a lot of hair on top, and you’re sitting under floodlights, you’ll take any hat that’s available."