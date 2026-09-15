Meghan Markle's Video With Prince Harry Sparks Wild Questions Over Balding Duke's Fuller Head of Hair: 'That Is Most Definitely Not Him'

Markle, 45, gave royal watchers their first glimpse of the Sussexes' new life in Britain after the family's sudden relocation to Harry's homeland less than three weeks ago.

In the Sunday, September 13, Instagram video, the former actress showed herself and Harry strolling at a distance along a wooded footpath bundled up in heavy late-autumn clothing.

But it was footage of the duke aboard a boat with the couple's children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, that really set alarm bells ringing. Although Harry's face was partially obscured by his arm, eagle-eyed royal watchers couldn't get over his seemingly miraculous mane, as the balding prince appeared to suddenly boast a full head of hair.

The apparent transformation was especially glaring given that Harry himself has been forced to crack jokes about the dramatic disappearance of his once-prominent ginger tresses.