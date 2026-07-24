EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Faces Fresh Bald Mockery After He Claims He Doesn't Worry About His 'Failed Transplant'
July 23 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has sparked fresh online mockery over his thinning hair after joking he tries not to think about what is happening on top of his head, with sources telling RadarOnline.com his self-deprecating comments have reignited public fascination with the Duke of Sussex's suspected failed hair transplant.
Harry, 41, made the remarks during an appearance on rugby player Joe Marler's podcast, Joe Marler Will See You Now, as the pair chatted ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.
Prince Harry's Casual Podcast Appearance
During a light-hearted mock therapy session, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his work, family life, grooming routine and sporting interests while discussing the international competition he founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.
The episode was recorded before England's World Cup semifinal defeat to Argentina and touched on his children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
Harry introduced himself by saying his name was "Henry Albert Charles David, or H for short."
He then described his occupation by saying: "Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don't know. What do you want?"
When Marler suggested he describe himself as the inventor of the Invictus Games, Harry replied "founder" was the more accurate description.
Thinning Hair Trolling
One source claimed: "Harry clearly intended the exchange to be humorous, but any discussion about his hair immediately becomes a talking point. His willingness to laugh at himself has not stopped critics making fresh jokes about his appearance.
"The Duke knows people comment on his hair whenever he is photographed. By addressing it himself, he inevitably fuels another round of headlines.
The insider added, "But a lot of people suspect he has had a very obvious hair transplant – or two – which has not worked as he is still massively thinning on top, and this sort of chat gets him trolled about it relentlessly."
'I Try Not to Look at What's Happening'
During the podcast conversation, Marler asked which famous Harry he would swap lives with for a day, offering Harry Styles, Harry Kane and Harry Potter as options.
Harry chose England captain Harry Kane, but only "on a winning day." He added: "You don't want to be Harry Kane on a losing day, do you? The prediction came before England's World Cup exit, after Harry had suggested football might finally be "coming home."
The Duke also spoke warmly about fatherhood, explaining that he still remembers how his late mother, Princess Diana, hugged him and Prince William as children.
He said he has adopted the same approach with Archie and Lilibet, especially after difficult days.
"The resilience of kids is amazing, and the way they view life is so incredibly refreshing," he noted. "And if a day is hard, one thing I will do is always squeeze my kids that extra, extra tight."
Discussing his appearance, Harry joked he prefers his hair color to be described as "auburn" rather than "ginger."
Asked about his grooming routine, he replied: "Sh-t, shave, shower," before explaining he trims his beard every five or six days.
Speaking about his hair, he admitted: "Nothing really happening on top, I get a haircut, otherwise I try not to look at what's happening."
The podcast appearance followed Harry's recent legal defeat in London after a High Court judge dismissed claims he and several other high-profile figures brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail alleging unlawful information gathering.
Associated Newspapers Limited denied the allegations throughout the proceedings.