EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Faces Fresh Bald Mockery After He Claims He Doesn't Worry About His 'Failed Transplant'

During the podcast conversation, Marler asked which famous Harry he would swap lives with for a day, offering Harry Styles, Harry Kane and Harry Potter as options.

Harry chose England captain Harry Kane, but only "on a winning day." He added: "You don't want to be Harry Kane on a losing day, do you? The prediction came before England's World Cup exit, after Harry had suggested football might finally be "coming home."

The Duke also spoke warmly about fatherhood, explaining that he still remembers how his late mother, Princess Diana, hugged him and Prince William as children.

He said he has adopted the same approach with Archie and Lilibet, especially after difficult days.

"The resilience of kids is amazing, and the way they view life is so incredibly refreshing," he noted. "And if a day is hard, one thing I will do is always squeeze my kids that extra, extra tight."

Discussing his appearance, Harry joked he prefers his hair color to be described as "auburn" rather than "ginger."

Asked about his grooming routine, he replied: "Sh-t, shave, shower," before explaining he trims his beard every five or six days.

Speaking about his hair, he admitted: "Nothing really happening on top, I get a haircut, otherwise I try not to look at what's happening."