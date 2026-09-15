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Home > News > Late Night With Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Mocks Melania Trump's Reason for Skipping Ireland Trip With Donald — as Host Jokes Prez Tried to Bribe Her With '$5,000 Check'

A photo of Jimmy Fallon alongside a photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: NBC; MEGA

Jimmy Fallon noted Melania Trump was not seen in Ireland.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Fallon mocked Melania Trump for not joining her husband, Donald Trump, on his trip to Ireland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late night TV host called out the president after he tried to justify the First Lady's absence.

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Jimmy Fallon Mocks Melania Trump's Absence

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Source: NBC

Fallon used his monologue to mocked the First Lady, claiming her husband had to bride her with $5,000 to come to Ireland.

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"My wife is here in spirit," the president explained at the time. "She's watching right now. She said, 'Say hello,' because she was very friendly with these two people. I said, 'Well, why don't you come with me?' She said, 'Well, it's a seven-hour trip. Maybe I'm not that friendly.'"

However, Fallon wasn't buying the explanation, claiming, "Trump really wanted Melania to be there. He even tried bribing her with a check for $5,000."

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Donald Trump Promises $5,000 Checks to Voters

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Source: MEGA

President Trump claimed America would be swimming in cash if Republicans win.

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Recently, Trump claimed that if the Republican Party secures seats this November in the primary, he'd cut Americans each a $5,000 check. The hefty payments would tally up to $1.2 trillion, which he claimed would come from wealth generated by new initiatives.

“I don't want to do it now, because if the Democrats get it, our country will be in shambles and they won’t be able to do it," the 80-year-old said. "If we get in, we’re taking in tremendous amounts of money. We're taking in over $20trillion in terms of investment. And with the Democrats, all of that money will be thrown out. If the Democrats get in, they won’t be able to pay it."

Trump seemed confident the money is on its way, noting it's "100 percent" happening.

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Natalie Harp Has Growing Presence in White House

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Source: MEGA

While Melania Trump appears absent, Natalie Harp is often by the president's side.

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Melania's absence came after months of speculation shrouded the couple's relationship, as her husband has been spending time with his aide, Natalie Harp.

Speculation about the nature of their bond ranged from quips about her carrying a portable printer to claims they were ensnared in an affair. While there's no proof of inappropriate conduct, clips of the two have consistently gone viral.

Meanwhile, Melanie previously went a month out of the public eye; however, she is said not to appreciate the suspicion from the "liberal media."

"The liberal media is ridiculous," Marc Beckman, Melania's spokesperson, said. "They don't know anything about the first lady's personal and private life. They don't even take the time to put us on air to cover these incredible achievements that our first lady has accomplished."

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Melania Trump Rarely Seen by Aides

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A photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump seemed to disappear for over a month this summer.

Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews dished on her experience with Melania – or rather Melania's absence.

“When I was working on the campaign for a year and then at the White House for the last seven months of the first admin, I met the vice president; I met almost every cabinet official. I met members of the first family; I met all of them at one point or another. The only person I never met was Melania Trump,” she noted on MeidasTouch's On Sunday with Jack Cocchiarella.

She claimed it was "pretty telling" about Melania's role in the White House. Matthews further speculated that it was known that Melania didn't want to be around.

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