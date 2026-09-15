Jimmy Fallon Mocks Melania Trump's Reason for Skipping Ireland Trip With Donald — as Host Jokes Prez Tried to Bribe Her With '$5,000 Check'

Recently, Trump claimed that if the Republican Party secures seats this November in the primary, he'd cut Americans each a $5,000 check. The hefty payments would tally up to $1.2 trillion, which he claimed would come from wealth generated by new initiatives.

“I don't want to do it now, because if the Democrats get it, our country will be in shambles and they won’t be able to do it," the 80-year-old said. "If we get in, we’re taking in tremendous amounts of money. We're taking in over $20trillion in terms of investment. And with the Democrats, all of that money will be thrown out. If the Democrats get in, they won’t be able to pay it."

Trump seemed confident the money is on its way, noting it's "100 percent" happening.