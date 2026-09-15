EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Behind Donald Trump's Wild Social Media Blitzes Revealed
Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has developed a striking weekend social media routine in which artificial intelligence helps transform the president's political provocations and personal fantasies on social media into an extraordinary stream of images designed to dominate attention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 80, is increasingly using his Truth Social platform to publish bursts of AI-generated material depicting himself as everything from a warrior and conqueror to an imposing historical figure.
Social Media Blitzes Dominate Political Conversation
During one recent marathon session from his New Jersey golf club, a new analysis shows the president posted 60 messages across 10 hours and 41 minutes, repeatedly returning to his account from shortly before noon until late evening.
A source familiar with Trump's social media habits said: "There is much more method to it than people might assume. Trump knows that if he posts one provocative image it might dominate the conversation for an hour, but if he unleashes dozens of them, he can effectively command the political conversation for an entire day.
"Weekends are particularly suited to these blitzes because there is often less competition from Washington. He can be sitting at the golf club, see something that amuses or flatters him, and immediately send it out. Once he gets going, one post can very quickly become 10, 20, or considerably more.
"And AI has completely changed what is possible for him. In the past, Donald could describe himself defeating an opponent or dominating some extraordinary situation. Now somebody can create that image and put the fantasy directly in front of millions of people.
"The more outrageous an image is, the more likely people are to share it, criticize it, or discuss what it means. From Trump's perspective, outrage is not necessarily a negative reaction. If everybody is talking about his post, then he has achieved a large part of what he wanted."
AI Fuels Provocative Political Imagery
A Republican source added: "People sometimes make the mistake of analyzing every image as though Donald is issuing a carefully considered presidential statement. Some of this is simply him having fun, some is trolling his opponents, and some is about projecting the larger-than-life image that has always been central to his political brand.
"He likes imagery that presents him as powerful, victorious, and completely in control. AI gives him an almost unlimited ability to create that version of himself, whether that means putting him alongside historical figures, behind the controls of a spacecraft or confronting America's adversaries.
"There is also an attention economy at work. Donald understands instinctively that something conventional can disappear almost immediately online, whereas something completely extraordinary forces journalists, supporters and opponents to stop and look.
"He has spent years learning that controversy generates enormous amounts of free attention. The technology has changed dramatically, but that basic Trump strategy hasn't. The difference now is that AI allows him to produce increasingly elaborate material at extraordinary speed.
"There isn't necessarily a grand strategy behind every individual post, but there is absolutely an understanding of the cumulative effect. Flooding people's feeds makes Trump impossible to ignore and forces everybody else to react on his terms.
"That is probably the real secret of these posting marathons. Whether people find the images funny, ridiculous, provocative or disturbing almost becomes secondary. He has captured their attention, and Donald has always understood the political value of being the person everybody is talking about."
Former Trump campaign aide Alex Bruesewitz told the New York Times: "The media and President Trump's other critics have spent more than a decade complaining about his use of social media. They keep calling it 'unpresidential,' but if the president is doing it, it's presidential by definition. I think most Americans appreciate the authentic and transparent way he uses these platforms."
'It's Called: We Do A Little Trolling.'
The extraordinary output included images showing Trump intimidating Canada's prime minister with a hockey stick, bombing enemy targets, and patrolling streets alongside killer robots.
Other posts portrayed Trump on horseback beside George Washington, while another showed an American flag planted on the moon alongside the declaration: "The Moon Is Ours."
The president also circulated a map depicting the American flag across Canada, Mexico, Greenland, Iceland, Cuba, Central America and Caribbean islands under the title "United States of America."
Iceland subsequently summoned the US ambassador to complain about its inclusion.
Trump himself has previously described his provocative online tactics by saying: "It's called: We do a little trolling."
Sarah Matthews, Trump's former deputy White House press secretary, added to the Times sheer volume of material meant observers risked becoming accustomed to behavior that would once have seemed extraordinary.
She said: "He floods the zone with so much of it that we've become numb to just how bizarre it is."
Matthews added: "An 80-year-old president is spending a ridiculous amount of time consuming and reposting endless A.I. fan fiction portraying him as the biggest, strongest, and most important person alive. It feels like we're genuinely watching his brain rot in real time."
Posting Marathon Reveals New Online Strategy
On September 6, Trump began posting at 11:54am before repeatedly returning throughout the day.
At 1:47pm he published six messages within two minutes, followed by another 27 between 2:40pm and 3:43pm. His final post appeared at 10:35pm.
AI has markedly changed the visual character of Trump's online presence compared with the predominantly text-based messages that characterized his first presidency.
Matthews said: "A.I. makes that window far more vivid and frankly more disturbing."
She added: "It feels like the more difficult reality gets for him, the more A.I. slop he posts."
Bruesewitz takes a sharply different view, describing Trump as "the first true social media president."
He said: "He has always adapted to the times, using new technology and platforms to take his message straight to the public. His A.I. posts generate enormous attention whenever he hits send."