EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Behind Donald Trump's Wild Social Media Blitzes Revealed

Trump, 80, is increasingly using his Truth Social platform to publish bursts of AI-generated material depicting himself as everything from a warrior and conqueror to an imposing historical figure.

Donald Trump has developed a striking weekend social media routine in which artificial intelligence helps transform the president's political provocations and personal fantasies on social media into an extraordinary stream of images designed to dominate attention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During one recent marathon session from his New Jersey golf club, a new analysis shows the president posted 60 messages across 10 hours and 41 minutes, repeatedly returning to his account from shortly before noon until late evening.

A source familiar with Trump's social media habits said: "There is much more method to it than people might assume. Trump knows that if he posts one provocative image it might dominate the conversation for an hour, but if he unleashes dozens of them, he can effectively command the political conversation for an entire day.

"Weekends are particularly suited to these blitzes because there is often less competition from Washington. He can be sitting at the golf club, see something that amuses or flatters him, and immediately send it out. Once he gets going, one post can very quickly become 10, 20, or considerably more.

"And AI has completely changed what is possible for him. In the past, Donald could describe himself defeating an opponent or dominating some extraordinary situation. Now somebody can create that image and put the fantasy directly in front of millions of people.

"The more outrageous an image is, the more likely people are to share it, criticize it, or discuss what it means. From Trump's perspective, outrage is not necessarily a negative reaction. If everybody is talking about his post, then he has achieved a large part of what he wanted."