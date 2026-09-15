Harry and Meghan Mocked by Critics Over 'Ridiculous' Security Convoy Fears After Pulling Kids From School
Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out by critics over their latest dose of "drama" after it emerged that the couple yanked their children out of their new U.K. school just two days into the term over a security headache involving their "convoy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Sussexes reportedly made the switch after their protection team raised alarm bells over heavy school-run traffic, which made it difficult for the convoy of vehicles ferrying Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to stay together and sparked fears of a potential security risk.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's School Run 'Convoy' for Kids Had Issues
Despite returning to Britain less than three weeks ago after six years of living in Montecito, California, Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, are already embroiled in their latest round of histrionics, this time over how their children's school runs were impacted by "the practicalities of their current arrangements," according to a Monday, September 14, statement from the couple.
It prompted the troublesome twosome to make the "decision for the children to move schools" just two days into the new term. But new details have since emerged, revealing it was heavier autumn traffic – compared to the lighter summer roads the Sussexes' security team had previously experienced – that apparently threw their over-the-top protection arrangements into chaos.
Sussexes Security Team Experiences Traffic Issues on School Trial Runs
New information later emerged from Camp Sussex that the situation allegedly came to a head when the vehicles carrying the children and protection team became separated in gridlocked traffic, setting off fresh security alarm bells.
Harry and Markle's bodyguards had reportedly scoped out the school during the quieter summer holidays after the couple decided to return to Britain. But the security team was unable to fully test the daily school run until the first day of term, when heavier autumn traffic apparently exposed problems with keeping their convoy together.
School Convoy Is 'Totally Unnecessary and Indugent'
The extraordinary level of security surrounding two "private citizen" children simply getting to and from school sparked widespread derision from critics on social media, who mocked the Sussexes over yet another round of security drama.
"A convoy? To take them to school? How utterly bloody ridiculous. Drama all the time," one person sneered on X.
"You literally cannot make up this level of stupidity. The Dunces and their security team are apparently too dim to take the time to consider that traffic in the summer vs. fall might be different. Shocking. Apparently, the couple needs a convoy wherever they and their children go, which is totally unnecessary and indulgent," a second user scoffed.
"They are very cunning. This is all an act to get taxpayer-funded security," a third speculated, adding that the Sussexes are still trying to get their protection detail bankrolled now that they're back in the U.K.
Former The View co-host Meghan McCain jumped on the criticism, writing, "Meghan and Harry can literally do nothing normal without turning it into a total circus."
Meghan Markle Accused of Being Her Own Biggest Security Threat
The revelation about the Sussexes' "convoy" woes came just hours after Markle received her first-ever U.K. government-backed security review from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) since the couple sensationally quit life as working royals in 2020 and fled to Montecito.
Harry received a similar fresh security review last week, putting the couple's protection demands firmly back in the spotlight.
The school security kerfuffle erupted just one day after critics accused Markle of effectively "doxxing" her own family by posting an Instagram video featuring easily identifiable landmarks where the Sussexes have been staying since relocating to Britain.
Some critics even speculated Markle was attempting to bait the British press into revealing the family's location, but so far, mainstream outlets have refused to publicly identify their whereabouts.