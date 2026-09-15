Harry and Meghan Mocked by Critics Over 'Ridiculous' Security Convoy Fears After Pulling Kids From School

The extraordinary level of security surrounding two "private citizen" children simply getting to and from school sparked widespread derision from critics on social media, who mocked the Sussexes over yet another round of security drama.

"A convoy? To take them to school? How utterly bloody ridiculous. Drama all the time," one person sneered on X.

"You literally cannot make up this level of stupidity. The Dunces and their security team are apparently too dim to take the time to consider that traffic in the summer vs. fall might be different. Shocking. Apparently, the couple needs a convoy wherever they and their children go, which is totally unnecessary and indulgent," a second user scoffed.

"They are very cunning. This is all an act to get taxpayer-funded security," a third speculated, adding that the Sussexes are still trying to get their protection detail bankrolled now that they're back in the U.K.

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain jumped on the criticism, writing, "Meghan and Harry can literally do nothing normal without turning it into a total circus."