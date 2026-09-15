Nick Reiner Dodges Death Penalty as Los Angeles DA Declines to Seek Execution in Parents Rob and Michele's Murder Case

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is apparently abandoning capital punishment due to his slain parents' opposition to the death penalty, TMZ reports.

And Radar has learned that's a sentiment shared by Nick's brother and sister as well. The siblings have urged the public to show restraint for their brother, who has a history of mental health and addiction problems.

The emotional response and support of older brother Jake, 35, and younger sister Romy, 28, could go a long way toward sparing Nick's life if he is found guilty of his parents' deaths.

"Their compassion can affect several stages of the process, including the jury verdict," Jim Williams, personal injury attorney and lead partner at Burnett & Williams in Virginia, told Radar.

"It can also have an effect on the victim impact statement, which affects the proceeding. It’s probably most effective regarding future release and parole hearings."