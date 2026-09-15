Nick Reiner Dodges Death Penalty as Los Angeles DA Declines to Seek Execution in Parents Rob and Michele's Murder Case
Sept. 15 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Prosecutors will reportedly not pursue the death penalty against Nick Reiner, RadarOnline.com has learned, and the decision might have come from his slain parents themselves.
Reiner, who turned 33 Monday, was indicted by a grand jury in August in the killings of his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, at the couple's Los Angeles home last year.
Rob and Michele Reiner Objected to the Death Penalty for Criminals
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is apparently abandoning capital punishment due to his slain parents' opposition to the death penalty, TMZ reports.
And Radar has learned that's a sentiment shared by Nick's brother and sister as well. The siblings have urged the public to show restraint for their brother, who has a history of mental health and addiction problems.
The emotional response and support of older brother Jake, 35, and younger sister Romy, 28, could go a long way toward sparing Nick's life if he is found guilty of his parents' deaths.
"Their compassion can affect several stages of the process, including the jury verdict," Jim Williams, personal injury attorney and lead partner at Burnett & Williams in Virginia, told Radar.
"It can also have an effect on the victim impact statement, which affects the proceeding. It’s probably most effective regarding future release and parole hearings."
Nick Reiner Could Still End Up in Prison for Life
California has not executed a felon since 2006, and Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium halting the practice altogether.
However, Nick remains charged with two counts of first-degree murder with additional special circumstances allegations of multiple murders and lying in wait, plus the special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon.
He could end up receiving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Nick has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles since his arrest on December 15.
Jake Reiner Discusses Life's Difficulties Since His Parents' Murder
The lifeless bodies of Jake's parents, 78-year-old Rob and 70-year-old Michele, were discovered with their throats slashed inside their Brentwood home in the early hours of Sunday, December 14.
Nick Reiner was arrested the next day and charged with their murders. A motive for the killing has never been revealed.
Only recently has Nick's family felt the strength to open up about what happened. Last month, Jake sat down for his first interview following his parents' murders with KABC-TV's Mark Cota-Robles, and got personal about the difficulties he and his sisters have shared as they continue to try to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.
"It's been 8 months. It feels like 8 years at the same time. And it also feels like 8 minutes," Jake said. "Because every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."
Jake Reiner Struggles to Move Forward
Jake didn't want to discuss how he feels about his brother, but admitted he still had so many questions.
"I'll never understand. I don't care how it's explained to me. I don't care what facts come out. I will never understand why this happened," Jake said.
He has not spoken with Nick and declined to say whether he would want to.
"Yeah. I mean, he’s in jail, so..." Jake said, struggling to find the right words. "You know, it's... I physically lost my parents. And then Nick was arrested. And now it's me and Romy."
Part of his healing includes other family milestones, and last month, Jake married his fiancée, Maria Gilfillan, in a "small ceremony."