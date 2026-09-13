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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Boasts He's a 'Great Golfer' While Insisting He Can't Cheat Because 250 Secret Service Agents Watch Him Play

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump boasted about his golf skills during his trip to Ireland.

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Sept. 13 2026, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump boasted about his golf skills, declaring himself a "great golfer" in a Truth Social post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He later insisted he cannot cheat on the course because his Secret Service detail keeps a close eye on him.

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Donald Trump Calls Himself a 'Great Golfer'

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image of Donald Trump declared himself a 'great golfer' in a Truth Social post.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump declared himself a 'great golfer' in a Truth Social post.

Trump made the comments while in Ireland for a two-day trip that included a stop at the Irish Open golf tournament at his family's Doonbeg resort.

The president shared a video of his golf swing on Truth Social, offering a glowing assessment of his performance.

"Such a great golfer. Too bad I have very little time to play!!!" Trump wrote.

Trump has frequently talked about his love of golf and has spent years playing at courses bearing his name.

During his Ireland visit, he also praised the Doonbeg course while speaking with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, saying it's "rated one of the greatest courses in the world."

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Source: @REALDONALDTRUMP/TRUTHSOCIAL

Donald Trump also shared a video of his golf swing.

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Donald Trump Denies Cheating on the Golf Course

image of President Donald Trump insisted he cannot cheat while playing golf because of his Secret Service detail.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump insisted he cannot cheat while playing golf because of his Secret Service detail.

Trump's self-congratulatory golf post came as he addressed accusations that he has been known to cheat while playing.

"They said, 'Does Trump cheat?' I can't cheat. You have 250 Secret Service agents running around," he said.

"It's not that I wouldn't cheat, but you can't move the ball — I don't know if they play or not, but they know you're not supposed to be moving the ball around, okay?" the president added.

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President Recalls 'Collateral Damage' Warning

image of Donald Trump shared a story about calling another golfer 'collateral damage.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared a story about calling another golfer 'collateral damage.'

Trump then shared a story about the risks faced by those around him when he travels with his security detail.

"But they said, the guy said, 'Well, you know, I'm a very big executive, so if something happens with the president, they see what goes, they see all these trucks and tanks, this is a big deal,'" Trump said.

"And they said, 'What about me, sir?' I'm sorry, you're considered collateral damage. You're on your own, sir," he said.

"He didn't feel — He wasn't sure if he should finish out the round," Trump added.

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Donald Trump Praise Secret Service

image of Donald Trump referenced the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, while praising his Secret Service.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump referenced the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, while praising his Secret Service.

Trump tied his comments back to the heightened security surrounding him following the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"But they're amazing, the Secret Service has been great, and they are — they don't play games especially since a place called Butler, Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump said.

"They don't play games. I can tell you that," he concluded.

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