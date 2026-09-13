Donald Trump Boasts He's a 'Great Golfer' While Insisting He Can't Cheat Because 250 Secret Service Agents Watch Him Play

Trump made the comments while in Ireland for a two-day trip that included a stop at the Irish Open golf tournament at his family's Doonbeg resort.

The president shared a video of his golf swing on Truth Social, offering a glowing assessment of his performance.

"Such a great golfer. Too bad I have very little time to play!!!" Trump wrote.

Trump has frequently talked about his love of golf and has spent years playing at courses bearing his name.

During his Ireland visit, he also praised the Doonbeg course while speaking with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, saying it's "rated one of the greatest courses in the world."