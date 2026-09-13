Liam Neeson, 74, Sparks Romance Rumors With Younger Co-Star as They Hold Hands at Toronto Film Festival

The pair turned heads while walking the red carpet together to promote the new movie, Evil Genius.

Liam Neeson , 74, has sparked romance speculation after appearing to hold hands with his younger former co-star Stella Stocker at the Toronto Film Festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Liam Neeson, 74, appeared alongside his former 'Memory' co-star Stella Stocker on the Toronto Film Festival red carpet.

Neeson and Stocker appeared to coordinate their looks for the festival appearance, both opting for black ensembles as they posed together.

At one point, the pair were photographed holding hands, prompting fans to wonder whether the longtime co-stars could be taking their relationship beyond the screen.

Stocker previously worked with Neeson in the 2022 action thriller Memory, in which she portrayed Maya, a woman who has a one-night stand with Neeson's character, Alex.

The actress has also appeared in major productions including The Batman and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.