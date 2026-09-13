Liam Neeson, 74, Sparks Romance Rumors With Younger Co-Star as They Hold Hands at Toronto Film Festival
Sept. 13 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Liam Neeson, 74, has sparked romance speculation after appearing to hold hands with his younger former co-star Stella Stocker at the Toronto Film Festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pair turned heads while walking the red carpet together to promote the new movie, Evil Genius.
Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker Hold Hands on the Red Carpet
Neeson and Stocker appeared to coordinate their looks for the festival appearance, both opting for black ensembles as they posed together.
At one point, the pair were photographed holding hands, prompting fans to wonder whether the longtime co-stars could be taking their relationship beyond the screen.
Stocker previously worked with Neeson in the 2022 action thriller Memory, in which she portrayed Maya, a woman who has a one-night stand with Neeson's character, Alex.
The actress has also appeared in major productions including The Batman and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.
Stella Stocker Is Younger Than Liam Neeson
Stocker's exact age isn't publicly available, though her talent agency lists her casting range as 35 to 45.
The actress will share the screen with Neeson again in The Mongoose, an upcoming action movie set for release in October 2026.
Liam Neeson Previously Said He Was Done Dating
The actor, who was previously married to actress Natasha Richardson, has largely kept his romantic life private since her death in 2009.
Richardson died at age 45 after suffering injuries in a skiing accident. The former couple shared two sons, Micheál and Daniel.
Neeson had previously sounded definitive about leaving romance behind when he was asked about his dating life by People in October 2024.
"No, in a word. I'm past all that," he told the outlet.
Pamela Anderson Called Liam Neeson Romance 'Fun'
Neeson was later romantically linked to Pamela Anderson after the pair worked together on The Naked Gun in 2025.
Anderson addressed the pair's relationship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"We were having fun," Anderson said about her fling with the Irish actor. "I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty."
A source close to Neeson revealed what played a major role in ending the actor's relationship.
"Liam still struggles every day with losing Natasha. He's never really gotten over it, and that shadow makes it impossible for him to fully commit to anyone else, no matter how much he cares," they revealed.
The insider added: "The accident was devastating. She fell during a lesson on a beginner slope, and though she seemed okay at first, her injury was catastrophic."
"Liam's grief has shaped everything in his personal life since then," they continued.