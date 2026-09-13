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Home > News > Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson, 74, Sparks Romance Rumors With Younger Co-Star as They Hold Hands at Toronto Film Festival

image of Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker
Source: MEGA

Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker sparked romance rumors after holding hands at the Toronto Film Festival.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Liam Neeson, 74, has sparked romance speculation after appearing to hold hands with his younger former co-star Stella Stocker at the Toronto Film Festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair turned heads while walking the red carpet together to promote the new movie, Evil Genius.

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Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker Hold Hands on the Red Carpet

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image of Liam Neeson, 74, appeared alongside his former 'Memory' co-star Stella Stocker on the Toronto Film Festival red carpet.
Source: AP

Liam Neeson, 74, appeared alongside his former 'Memory' co-star Stella Stocker on the Toronto Film Festival red carpet.

Neeson and Stocker appeared to coordinate their looks for the festival appearance, both opting for black ensembles as they posed together.

At one point, the pair were photographed holding hands, prompting fans to wonder whether the longtime co-stars could be taking their relationship beyond the screen.

Stocker previously worked with Neeson in the 2022 action thriller Memory, in which she portrayed Maya, a woman who has a one-night stand with Neeson's character, Alex.

The actress has also appeared in major productions including The Batman and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

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Stella Stocker Is Younger Than Liam Neeson

image of Stella Stocker is significantly younger than Liam Neeson.
Source: AP

Stella Stocker is significantly younger than Liam Neeson.

Stocker's exact age isn't publicly available, though her talent agency lists her casting range as 35 to 45.

The actress will share the screen with Neeson again in The Mongoose, an upcoming action movie set for release in October 2026.

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Liam Neeson Previously Said He Was Done Dating

image of Liam Neeson was previously married to actress Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 following injuries from a skiing accident.
Source: AP

Liam Neeson was previously married to actress Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 following injuries from a skiing accident.

The actor, who was previously married to actress Natasha Richardson, has largely kept his romantic life private since her death in 2009.

Richardson died at age 45 after suffering injuries in a skiing accident. The former couple shared two sons, Micheál and Daniel.

Neeson had previously sounded definitive about leaving romance behind when he was asked about his dating life by People in October 2024.

"No, in a word. I'm past all that," he told the outlet.

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Pamela Anderson Called Liam Neeson Romance 'Fun'

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image of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were linked in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were linked in 2025.

Neeson was later romantically linked to Pamela Anderson after the pair worked together on The Naked Gun in 2025.

Anderson addressed the pair's relationship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"We were having fun," Anderson said about her fling with the Irish actor. "I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty."

A source close to Neeson revealed what played a major role in ending the actor's relationship.

"Liam still struggles every day with losing Natasha. He's never really gotten over it, and that shadow makes it impossible for him to fully commit to anyone else, no matter how much he cares," they revealed.

The insider added: "The accident was devastating. She fell during a lesson on a beginner slope, and though she seemed okay at first, her injury was catastrophic."

"Liam's grief has shaped everything in his personal life since then," they continued.

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