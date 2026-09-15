Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made Shock School U-Turn Over Traffic Security Fears — Kids were 'Sitting Ducks'

Heavy traffic in the area and the distance between the school and their new residence put their small, private security team under strain.

According to insiders, the Sussexes' bodyguards carried out checks on the first school over the summer holidays, when Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, made their decision to return, but were not able to properly access the school run in its natural rhythm until the first day of term.

Sources told The Daily Mail their security team were alarmed at the heavy traffic and the convoy transporting Archie and Lilibet became separated during the school run, leaving the children "sitting ducks" in stationary traffic.

The kids will now join another school in the area after visiting for a taster session on Monday.