Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made Shock School U-Turn Over Traffic Security Fears — Kids were 'Sitting Ducks'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed their children’s school after just two days due to concerns over their safety during their morning commute.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the surprise U-turn after the couple's security team flagged potential issues with the journey to the school following their return to the U.K.
School Commute Concerns
Heavy traffic in the area and the distance between the school and their new residence put their small, private security team under strain.
According to insiders, the Sussexes' bodyguards carried out checks on the first school over the summer holidays, when Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, made their decision to return, but were not able to properly access the school run in its natural rhythm until the first day of term.
Sources told The Daily Mail their security team were alarmed at the heavy traffic and the convoy transporting Archie and Lilibet became separated during the school run, leaving the children "sitting ducks" in stationary traffic.
The kids will now join another school in the area after visiting for a taster session on Monday.
Archie And Lilibet Enroll In New School
A source close to the couple told the BBC: "The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family.
"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."
Sources close to Harry see the abrupt move as further evidence of his need for better security provision while living in the U.K., a case the Duke has been pushing for some time.
The news of the school move comes as Meghan has been granted her first government-backed security review since departing royal life in 2020.
Harry's Bid For Police Protection
The ex-Suits' star and Harry have been asked by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) to provide details of their daily routines, including the school run, to evaluate any changes to the threat they face.
Harry has been battling to have his VIP police protection reinstated since September 2021 and pursued a legal challenge through the courts until May 2025, when he lost his case at the Court of Appeal.
At the time, he told the BBC: "I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."
But last December, it emerged that Ravec’s Risk Management Board would review his case, a process that began in July this year.
RadarOnline.com recently told how Meghan have been accused by critics of becoming her own biggest security headache after sharing a revealing montage of photos and videos from the Sussexes' new life in the U.K.
Eagle-eyed viewers claimed recognizable landmarks may have blown the location of their supposedly "secret" hideaway.
Online critics called out Markle for giving away so many clues about the couple's location.
"For two people so paranoid about security, why post photos with such identifiable landmarks that it takes people 2.5 seconds to figure out where you are?" one person asked on X.
"As ever, the greatest threats to the privacy and security of Harry, Meghan, and their children are Meghan Markle and her desperate need to prove she’s not hating every second of being back in the U.K. by posting on Instagram," a second user observed.
"Meghan doxxed herself," a third person sneered.