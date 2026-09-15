EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Takes Charge of Dolly Parton's Remake'

"Dolly Parton's unfortunate passing and the impending end of The Morning Show's run on Apple TV have changed the complexion of the remake," an insider shared. "Jen now has the time to devote to pulling together the package, and the public is already showing renewed interest in the original 9 to 5 film, which was Parton's screen acting debut.

"Jen idolized Dolly, but she has to walk a careful line in the months ahead to make sure she doesn't look like she's exploiting Dolly's death by continuing to push for this project to get made."

Acclaimed Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody is said to be onboard the project, and the insider dished Aniston is jonesing for at least one high-profile star, such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande or Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus.