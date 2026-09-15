EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Takes Charge of Dolly Parton's Remake'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is determined to follow through with her planned remake of 9 to 5 to honor the original 1980 film's charismatic star Dolly Parton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Friends alum turned producer – who partnered with the late country queen on the 2018 Netflix movie Dumplin' – had yet to push the project out of the gate due to her commitments with The Morning Show and the stalled bid to cast the perfect A-listers, insiders said.
Aniston Walks 'Careful Line' With Remake
"Dolly Parton's unfortunate passing and the impending end of The Morning Show's run on Apple TV have changed the complexion of the remake," an insider shared. "Jen now has the time to devote to pulling together the package, and the public is already showing renewed interest in the original 9 to 5 film, which was Parton's screen acting debut.
"Jen idolized Dolly, but she has to walk a careful line in the months ahead to make sure she doesn't look like she's exploiting Dolly's death by continuing to push for this project to get made."
Acclaimed Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody is said to be onboard the project, and the insider dished Aniston is jonesing for at least one high-profile star, such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande or Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus.
Music Stars Get Edge in Remake Casting
"A special edge goes to the young women who are also recording artists because they can follow in Dolly's footsteps and create an original song for the new film that – like Dolly's classic theme tune – could go on to capture an Oscar nomination," the insider said.
The surprise box office hit saw Parton star alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as three office workers who take drastic and unorthodox measures to deal with their sexist pig boss, portrayed by the late Dabney Coleman.
Aniston Refuses to Let Remake Die
"Getting this movie made at such a conservative and risk-allergic company as Disney-owned 20th Century Studios was always going to be an uphill battle," the insider said.
"No matter what, Jen is not going to let the renewed interest in the classic 9 to 5 go to waste. She's already sunk way too much time into this project to allow it to slip through her fingers."