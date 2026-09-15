Hayden Panettiere's L.A. Neighbors Regularly Saw 'Shady Drug Dealers' Dropping Off Bags to Tragic Star's House

And according to TMZ, the pair were said to be very specific in their communications about buying black market drugs.

Insiders also claimed Panettiere received regular deliveries at her Hollywood home for the past five years, where the late actress would reportedly just answer the door and grab the bags.

As RadarOnline.com recently told, authorities are focussing on the drug dealer as part of the investigation into Panettiere’s tragic death.

Insiders close to the case claim residents who lived near to the actress in West Hollywood allege they saw two women — thought to be in their early 20s — and a man in his mid 30s "frequently" visit the star from 2021.