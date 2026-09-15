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Home > Top Stories Right > Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere's L.A. Neighbors Regularly Saw 'Shady Drug Dealers' Dropping Off Bags to Tragic Star's House

picture of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's neighbors regularly saw alleged drug dealers drop off bags at her Hollywood home over the past five years.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

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Hayden Panettiere exchanged messages with her alleged L.A. drug dealer up until the week of her suspected drug overdose death, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Heroes actress, 36, and her dealer reportedly met in L.A. before catching a flight to South Carolina the day before her August 16 death.

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Messages Surrounding 'Black Market Drugs'

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picture of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Panettiere's alleged messages were specific around black market drugs, claim sources.

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And according to TMZ, the pair were said to be very specific in their communications about buying black market drugs.

Insiders also claimed Panettiere received regular deliveries at her Hollywood home for the past five years, where the late actress would reportedly just answer the door and grab the bags.

As RadarOnline.com recently told, authorities are focussing on the drug dealer as part of the investigation into Panettiere’s tragic death.

Insiders close to the case claim residents who lived near to the actress in West Hollywood allege they saw two women — thought to be in their early 20s — and a man in his mid 30s "frequently" visit the star from 2021.

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'They Never Stayed, They’d Just Leave'

picture of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Residents noticed suspicious activity outside star's home.

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One source said: "They never stayed, they'd just leave."

The man reportedly dropped a bag off containing the name "Brian" just a week before her death. It’s unclear if the bag was for her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

Panettiere was found dead in an Airbnb after just taking one pill believed to be oxycodone laced with fentanyl, but coroners have not released an official cause of death.

Narcan, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose, was reportedly found in the property.

Hickerson previously told officials Panettiere had a "bag of medication" with her when she died.

The drugs Panettiere was reportedly taking were redacted in the Greenville City Police, although there were nine different types.

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Bar Brawl Reaction

picture of Brian Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Zach Hickerson, brother of Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian (pictured with actress), broke his silence on ruckus.

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Meanwhile, Hickerson’s brother Zach has broken his silence following a bar brawl over the weekend involving the pair.

The brothers were at Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday, September 12, when police responded to reports of an assault.

Zach was booked for disorderly conduct, while Brian was released without being arrested.

After his release, Zach expressed frustration over the rumors surrounding Panettiere’s death and suggested that people had acted on information they saw online without knowing the full story.

Asked what happened during the bar fight, Zach told TMZ: "It's just super frustrating all that we've been through and all the rumors that get started and then people believe them and then they attack as a result of the rumours. That's what p----- me off."

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picture of Brian Hickerson
Source: MEGA

Hickerson was seen handcuffed by cops.

Zach later complained about information being posted online, saying people "fill in their own holes" before attacking others based on what they assume happened. He did not explain which claims he believed were inaccurate, but added: "I'll clarify eventually."

RadarOnline.com told how Brian had been "drinking for hours" with Zach at a back table inside the Greenville establishment before eventually making his way toward the bar.

The former actor was reportedly speaking with other patrons when tensions escalated.

At one point, Brian allegedly grabbed a bar stool and threw it backward.

Video obtained by TMZ showed a man wearing a red baseball cap lifting Brian off the ground and carrying him out of the bar as a bartender could be heard shouting, "Let him go!"

The confrontation continued outside, where Brian and Zach were reportedly fighting with other people before police arrived.

Brian was placed in handcuffs and sat on the curb as police dealt with the situation.

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