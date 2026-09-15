EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Richie's Health Scare Sparks Fears Over Touring

Lionel Richie's latest health scare has insiders fearing he may be working himself into an early grave – as doctors warn he needs acute medical care before picking up his grueling concert schedule, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The multi-Grammy winner, 77, terrified a St. Louis audience when he asked for a chair on stage, then struggled to finish his hit Dancing on the Ceiling.

Moments later, the former iconic singer was rushed to a nearby ICU.