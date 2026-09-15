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EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Richie's Health Scare Sparks Fears Over Touring

Lionel Richie's health scare sparks fears over his ability to continue touring amid concerns for the star.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie's health scare sparks fears over his ability to continue touring amid concerns for the star.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Lionel Richie's latest health scare has insiders fearing he may be working himself into an early grave – as doctors warn he needs acute medical care before picking up his grueling concert schedule, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The multi-Grammy winner, 77, terrified a St. Louis audience when he asked for a chair on stage, then struggled to finish his hit Dancing on the Ceiling.

Moments later, the former iconic singer was rushed to a nearby ICU.

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Richie Battles Dizziness During Performance

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Lionel Richie was rushed to an ICU after struggling to finish 'Dancing on the Ceiling' during a St. Louis concert.
Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Lionel Richie was rushed to an ICU after struggling to finish 'Dancing on the Ceiling' during a St. Louis concert.

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"Lionel is dedicated to his career and his audience," a source said. "But people around him are begging him to get the care he needs before he gets back on stage and puts his life on the line again."

Shortly before his near-collapse, Richie told his audience he was feeling lightheaded and wasn't used to performing the rollicking number from a chair.

"When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down," he joked before playing Three Times a Lady while sitting at a piano and then taking an unscheduled break.

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Doctors Warn Richie Needs Immediate Medical Care

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Dr. Stuart Fischer said Richie needs immediate medical stabilization and monitoring following the onstage health scare.
Source: WPA-Pool / MEGA

Dr. Stuart Fischer said Richie needs immediate medical stabilization and monitoring following the onstage health scare.

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"It reads like a classic cardiac episode," said New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who hasn't treated Richie. "Rushing him to the ICU is a clear sign he likely had an irregular heartbeat, which often brings low blood pressure and collapse. Unattended, it could lead to cataclysmic heart failure."

Dr. Fischer believes the star needs immediate medical stabilization and monitoring.

Florida-based longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who also doesn't count Lionel as a client, agrees, adding: "He certainly needs an electrocardiogram (EKG) to determine whether he has an irregular heartbeat and a CT scan to determine if this may have been a stroke."

The American Idol judge also cut short a concert in St. Paul, Minn., in June when a similar scare forced him to postpone two shows, while sending fans a message that he couldn't wait to return.

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Advisers Urge Richie to Get Medical Workup

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Advisers are reportedly urging the 'American Idol' judge to undergo a comprehensive medical workup before returning to the stage.
Source: MEGA

Advisers are reportedly urging the 'American Idol' judge to undergo a comprehensive medical workup before returning to the stage.

Sources said his advisers are pleading with him to get a comprehensive medical workup before he tries dancing on the ceiling again.

"Someone his age needs to adjust their physical exertion," Dr. Fischer warned. "You can't safely go straight from the ICU to MSG."

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