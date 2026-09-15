EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Sparks Fresh Concern After Troubling Appearance'

"My gosh this guy looks like a corpse," said one X user after watching the 77-second clip. "Hope all the bulls--- was worth it, Tiger."

"What's going on with the big cat? Looks different for sure," another stunned fan said.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com the sulking 50-year-old is suffering from depression following a series of catastrophic personal tragedies – including his most recent DUI arrest and the breast cancer diagnosis of girlfriend Vanessa Trump – that have effectively pushed him into retirement from the PGA Tour.

"He's not exercising anymore because he can't, and he's letting himself go to h---," said a source.

"He's just depressed because he can't play competitively anymore. He's effectively given up. He's falling apart physically."