EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Sparks Fresh Concern After Troubling Appearance'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Troubled golf legend Tiger Woods looked to be a shadow of his former strapping self in a shocking video that has set social media ablaze, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The frenzy commenced when the ghostly pale and frail-looking five-time Masters champ delivered a prerecorded message to fellow golfer Notah Begay, the recipient of the prestigious Payne Stewart Award to recognize his contribution to the game.
Tiger Sparks Concern Over 'Different' Appearance
"My gosh this guy looks like a corpse," said one X user after watching the 77-second clip. "Hope all the bulls--- was worth it, Tiger."
"What's going on with the big cat? Looks different for sure," another stunned fan said.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com the sulking 50-year-old is suffering from depression following a series of catastrophic personal tragedies – including his most recent DUI arrest and the breast cancer diagnosis of girlfriend Vanessa Trump – that have effectively pushed him into retirement from the PGA Tour.
"He's not exercising anymore because he can't, and he's letting himself go to h---," said a source.
"He's just depressed because he can't play competitively anymore. He's effectively given up. He's falling apart physically."
Woods Faces DUI Case Amid Vanessa's Cancer Battle
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Woods made national headlines in March when he flipped his Land Rover in Jupiter Island, Fla., in a crash that involved another vehicle and was slapped with a still-pending DUI charge after police found two opioid pills in his pocket.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors plan to use Woods' drug prescriptions and have subpoenaed his medical records in an attempt to show the golfer was whacked out on painkillers during the crash, according to court documents showing his next court appearance is Sept. 8.
Adding to the emotional turmoil is the cancer battle being waged by his girlfriend, Vanessa – ex-wife of President Donald Trump's namesake son and mother of five of the commander-in-chief's grandkids.
Friends Fear Woods Has 'Fallen Apart'
"His friends are fearing the guy has been subjected to so much pressure over the past 10 years this could be the final nail in his coffin – literally," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"He was raised since the age of 3 to be a golfer and now he can't even play professionally. Mentally – and physically – he's already fallen apart."