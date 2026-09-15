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EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Sparks Fresh Concern After Troubling Appearance'

Tiger Woods sparks fresh concern after a troubling appearance raises questions about the golf legend.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods sparks fresh concern after a troubling appearance raises questions about the golf legend.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Troubled golf legend Tiger Woods looked to be a shadow of his former strapping self in a shocking video that has set social media ablaze, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The frenzy commenced when the ghostly pale and frail-looking five-time Masters champ delivered a prerecorded message to fellow golfer Notah Begay, the recipient of the prestigious Payne Stewart Award to recognize his contribution to the game.

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Tiger Sparks Concern Over 'Different' Appearance

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Tiger Woods sparked concern among social media users after appearing frail in a video honoring Notah Begay.
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Tiger Woods sparked concern among social media users after appearing frail in a video honoring Notah Begay.

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"My gosh this guy looks like a corpse," said one X user after watching the 77-second clip. "Hope all the bulls--- was worth it, Tiger."

"What's going on with the big cat? Looks different for sure," another stunned fan said.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com the sulking 50-year-old is suffering from depression following a series of catastrophic personal tragedies – including his most recent DUI arrest and the breast cancer diagnosis of girlfriend Vanessa Trump – that have effectively pushed him into retirement from the PGA Tour.

"He's not exercising anymore because he can't, and he's letting himself go to h---," said a source.

"He's just depressed because he can't play competitively anymore. He's effectively given up. He's falling apart physically."

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Woods Faces DUI Case Amid Vanessa's Cancer Battle

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Woods pleaded not guilty to a pending DUI charge stemming from his Florida crash.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Woods pleaded not guilty to a pending DUI charge stemming from his Florida crash.

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As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Woods made national headlines in March when he flipped his Land Rover in Jupiter Island, Fla., in a crash that involved another vehicle and was slapped with a still-pending DUI charge after police found two opioid pills in his pocket.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors plan to use Woods' drug prescriptions and have subpoenaed his medical records in an attempt to show the golfer was whacked out on painkillers during the crash, according to court documents showing his next court appearance is Sept. 8.

Adding to the emotional turmoil is the cancer battle being waged by his girlfriend, Vanessa – ex-wife of President Donald Trump's namesake son and mother of five of the commander-in-chief's grandkids.

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Friends Fear Woods Has 'Fallen Apart'

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Vanessa Trump's cancer battle was cited in the story as another source of emotional turmoil for Woods.
Source: Chip Somodevilla - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Vanessa Trump's cancer battle was cited in the story as another source of emotional turmoil for Woods.

"His friends are fearing the guy has been subjected to so much pressure over the past 10 years this could be the final nail in his coffin – literally," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"He was raised since the age of 3 to be a golfer and now he can't even play professionally. Mentally – and physically – he's already fallen apart."

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