EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis Faces Dementia Fears After Bruce's Diagnosis

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is undergoing a battery of tests to determine if she's at risk of developing the same mind-robbing dementia that has gripped her deeply diminished 71-year-old action hero father, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rumer Willis has had a front row seat to the horrors of her father's battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and admits she initially never considered her own health risks.

But now, as a single mom to 3-year-old Louetta, she feels compelled to find out if she may suffer the same fate.