EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis Faces Dementia Fears After Bruce's Diagnosis
Sept. 15 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is undergoing a battery of tests to determine if she's at risk of developing the same mind-robbing dementia that has gripped her deeply diminished 71-year-old action hero father, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumer Willis has had a front row seat to the horrors of her father's battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and admits she initially never considered her own health risks.
But now, as a single mom to 3-year-old Louetta, she feels compelled to find out if she may suffer the same fate.
Rumer Reveals Her Own Dementia Risk
"I really miss my dad," Rumer, 38, confessed in an Instagram post. "I miss a different version of who he was. There are some days that are just so hard. I try to prioritize being present with where he's at now. The truth is, to be strong is learning to deal with both things at the same time."
The Dancing With the Stars champ added: "I did a test called the APOE, which tests your risk of Alzheimer's – which obviously is kind of important. I wanted to check it out because of my family history."
Rumer admitted she has an "average" score, which means "there is some risk, but it's not crazy."
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a longevity expert who has not treated Rumer, told RadarOnline.com the APOE test is reliable and is designed to identify a person's risk for dementia based on the genes passed down by the parents.
Bruce's FTD Diagnosis Differs From Alzheimer's
"If the gene comes from both parents, it's much more serious," he explained. "If a person inherits the gene from one parent, it could be nothing or slight dementia."
Die Hard star Bruce stepped away from acting in 2023 while struggling to remember his lines and was eventually diagnosed with FTD, a degenerative disease that primarily affects communication and behavior, rather than memory like other types of dementia.
Rumer Faces Custody Battle With Baby Daddy
Rumer's health drama comes as her baby daddy, Derek Richard Thomas, filed court documents accusing her of violating a custody agreement imposed by a Los Angeles Superior Court in June.
"[Rumer] has continued to frustrate my ability to maintain my relationship with our daughter, with whom I have had a very close and loving relationship," Thomas charged in court documents asking the judge to reinforce the order.