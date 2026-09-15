EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Latest Bid to Escape Prison Sentence
Sept. 15 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's notorious madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, may be on the verge of spilling the beans on the dirty dealings of the world's rich and famous after a judge rejected her bid for freedom – a virtual death sentence for the 64-year-old, who is serving 20 years in prison.
Known as the British socialite who knows too much about the now-dead billionaire's international flesh-peddling and extortion racket, Maxwell is left with few cards to play after U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer branded her last-ditch habeas corpus petition "patently frivolous" in a blistering 67-page opinion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maxwell's Family Vows to Fight On
"Nearly all its claims are procedurally barred... and her petitions' claims are demonstrably meritless, and generally based on speculation, distortions, and/or outright falsehoods," Engelmayer declared.
Maxwell's family slams the judge in a statement to RadarOnline.com.
"While we had hoped for a more measured judicial consideration of the serious constitutional and due process questions raised, the tenor and substance of the ruling – denying even an evidentiary hearing and effectively seeking to preclude further appeal – render this outcome both disappointing and shocking," the statement reads.
The family goes on to warn: "Our sister is not going to let the matter rest. The District Court's ruling contains multiple, concrete errors that she intends to challenge fully."
Insiders believe Maxwell may now resort to the nuclear option after exhausting nearly every avenue to overturn her 2021 s-- trafficking conviction.
Maxwell Accused of Using 'Untouchable' Men as Bargaining Chip
Maxwell has long claimed in court papers a group of 25 "untouchable" men made "secret settlements" with victims, while she remains the only Epstein associate prosecuted in the United States and is serving time in a Texas penitentiary.
Her pedophile boss died in 2019 at age 66 under mysterious circumstances inside a New York City jail while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.
"It's an absolute negotiating chip – she wants a pardon, a sentence reduction, a commutation," private investigator Ed Opperman told RadarOnline.com. "She's throwing this out so that the people on that list will use their wealth, power and influence to get her out of prison to keep her quiet."
Judge Blasts Maxwell's 'Selective Prosecution' Claim
Maxwell's failed habeas petition claims she's a victim of selective prosecution, citing four Epstein co-conspirators who helped recruit victims yet escaped criminal charges. But Engelmayer blasted that argument.
"Maxwell served for years as Epstein's indispensable recruiter and groomer in chief," the judge ruled. "She does not point to any other person who abetted Epstein in this manner or to this degree. That is fatal to Maxwell's claim of selective prosecution, because she has not identified, and cannot identify, any offense participant 'similarly situated' to her."
Insiders now say all bets are off.
"She remains the only person jailed in connection with Epstein," said a source. "And she would welcome the opportunity to tell the American public the truth."