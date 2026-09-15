EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Latest Bid to Escape Prison Sentence

"Nearly all its claims are procedurally barred... and her petitions' claims are demonstrably meritless, and generally based on speculation, distortions, and/or outright falsehoods," Engelmayer declared.

Maxwell's family slams the judge in a statement to RadarOnline.com.

"While we had hoped for a more measured judicial consideration of the serious constitutional and due process questions raised, the tenor and substance of the ruling – denying even an evidentiary hearing and effectively seeking to preclude further appeal – render this outcome both disappointing and shocking," the statement reads.

The family goes on to warn: "Our sister is not going to let the matter rest. The District Court's ruling contains multiple, concrete errors that she intends to challenge fully."

Insiders believe Maxwell may now resort to the nuclear option after exhausting nearly every avenue to overturn her 2021 s-- trafficking conviction.