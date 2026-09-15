EXCLUSIVE: Randy Quaid Blasts Tom Cruise Over Anne Hathaway Casting
Sept. 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Randy Quaid has ignited a scandal by blasting Tom Cruise for casting "woke" Anne Hathaway instead of bringing back Nicole Kidman for the upcoming Days of Thunder sequel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cruise, 64, and Oscar winner Hathaway, 43, recently took to social media to tease the flick and her appearance in the project, which is slated to hit theaters in June 2028.
Quaid Demands Cruise Bring Kidman Back
But her selection seemed to ruffle the feathers of Quaid, who had a prominent role as the team owner who recruits Cruise's character Cole Trickle into NASCAR in the 1990 film, while Kidman played a neurosurgeon who becomes the racer's love interest.
Cruise and Kidman – who would later marry and divorce in real life – met during the casting process for the movie.
In the clip about the follow-up flick, Hathaway's belly bump was obvious as she quipped she plans to "have this baby, then make the movie," and Cruise replied: "That's a good idea."
Still, Quaid, 75, wrote on X: "We need Nicole back. Don't be a p----, @TomCruise. You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking. Anne isn't s---, because and if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant."
Quaid Slams Hathaway as 'Woke' Choice for Sequel
It appears the Hollywood has-been, who's racked up a scant number of acting credits since 2009, wasn't offered the chance to return.
Still, the bold blowhard didn't seem to have a problem slamming one of the franchises that solidified his once-promising career and that of Hollywood golden boy Cruise.
He further fumed online, "Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA. The s--- older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole."
Quaid Says Cruise-Kidman Reunion Would Sell Sequel
Quaid continued: "That's the casting that would sell the idea. It's interesting because when we made the first one there was also a rush to get it out; editors slept in the cutting room on shifts. This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank.
"If I were in control of production, a real sequel worth watching for DAYS OF THUNDER would be seeing Tom and Nicole together on screen again. We don't need a new girl; we need a new race car."