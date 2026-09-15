EXCLUSIVE: Randy Quaid Blasts Tom Cruise Over Anne Hathaway Casting

But her selection seemed to ruffle the feathers of Quaid, who had a prominent role as the team owner who recruits Cruise's character Cole Trickle into NASCAR in the 1990 film, while Kidman played a neurosurgeon who becomes the racer's love interest.

Cruise and Kidman – who would later marry and divorce in real life – met during the casting process for the movie.

In the clip about the follow-up flick, Hathaway's belly bump was obvious as she quipped she plans to "have this baby, then make the movie," and Cruise replied: "That's a good idea."

Still, Quaid, 75, wrote on X: "We need Nicole back. Don't be a p----, @TomCruise. You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking. Anne isn't s---, because and if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant."