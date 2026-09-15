Stephen Colbert's 'Rough' Appearance at 2026 Emmy Awards Leaves Viewers Shocked: 'He Still Looks Like a Creepy Old Man'

Colbert received a lengthy standing ovation from his peers as he was handed the Emmy, flanked by his writing staff, whom he complimented by encouraging other shows to hire them, gushing: "They will make your show better and your day easier."

In an emotional speech, the 62-year-old said: "I want to thank so many people in this room. Over the last 21 years, I've interviewed at least a thousand of you. Thank you for coming on to talk to this idiot. I want you to know that you were the perfect guest. The segment went great, and I’m sorry I forgot to play your clip."