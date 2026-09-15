Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Emmys

Stephen Colbert's 'Rough' Appearance at 2026 Emmy Awards Leaves Viewers Shocked: 'He Still Looks Like a Creepy Old Man'

Stephen Colbert debuted a bushy gray beard at the Emmys.
Source: AP

Stephen Colbert debuted a bushy gray beard at the Emmys.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Stephen Colbert debuted a new, relaxed look at the 78th Emmy Awards as he took home one final trophy for his canceled talk show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian showed off a bushy brown goatee while accepting the award for Best Variety Series for The Late Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Wins One Final Emmy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Colbert won his final Emmy for his canceled talk show.
Source: AP

Colbert won his final Emmy for his canceled talk show.

Colbert received a lengthy standing ovation from his peers as he was handed the Emmy, flanked by his writing staff, whom he complimented by encouraging other shows to hire them, gushing: "They will make your show better and your day easier."

In an emotional speech, the 62-year-old said: "I want to thank so many people in this room. Over the last 21 years, I've interviewed at least a thousand of you. Thank you for coming on to talk to this idiot. I want you to know that you were the perfect guest. The segment went great, and I’m sorry I forgot to play your clip."

Article continues below advertisement

He then gave a special shoutout to his wife.

"But of course, there can only be one favorite guest, and that is my wife, Evie McGee. Thank you, darling."

Finally, Colbert thanked his long-time viewers: "I want to say to the audience, thank you so much for watching. We hope you enjoyed the show. We had a great time doing it for you. That’s it. Thank you. We’ll catch you all on the flip."

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert's Fans React to His New Look

Colbert gave a special shout out to his wife.
Source: AP

Colbert gave a special shout out to his wife.

Fans online were the ones flipping out over his new gray look.

"Since when did Stephen Colbert grow a beard?" one person wanted to know, as another commented, "Seeing Stephen Colbert with a gray beard is rough."

One person had a mixed reaction, tweeting, "Hate Stephen Colbert’s beard. Love Stephen Colbert shouting out his female head writer, and the rest of the team, and Evie as always."

While one person remarked, "Good to know he still looks like a creepy old man."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Late Show' Honored with Multiple Emmys

'The Late Show' was showered with multiple Emmys for its final season.
Source: AP

'The Late Show' was showered with multiple Emmys for its final season.

The Late Show was showered with multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Series and Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment).

Over the course of its run, The Late Show won nine Emmys, including last year's trophy for Outstanding Talk Series and Directing for a Variety Series.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Dolly Parton's tribute at the Emmys received a mixed reaction.

2026 Emmy Awards Sparks Fierce Debate Over Dolly Parton Tribute as Viewers Accuse Show of 'Pandering and Glomming Onto the Moment'

Mariska Hargitay hosted the Emmy Awards ceremony this year.

Mariska Hargitay Faces Backlash Over 'Cringe' Emmys Opening Monologue: 'Whoever Let Her Do That Should Be Sent to Jail'

Stephen Colbert's Difficult Next Move

Colbert has had difficulty moving on from the show.
Source: MEGA

Colbert has had difficulty moving on from the show.

As Radar has reported, it's been tough for the comedian to move on after more than two decades on TV.

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, "This wasn’t just a job – it was his identity. Stephen poured everything into that show. Losing it has hit him hard."

Colbert took over the CBS show on September 8, 2015, with both George Clooney and politician Jeb Bush making appearances.

Before that, he hosted his own show, The Colbert Report, on Comedy Central for nearly a decade.

Those close to Colbert in the professional world haven't heard much from him as he's reportedly "heartbroken."

It's unclear when, or if, he'll make a return to television.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.