Stephen Colbert's 'Rough' Appearance at 2026 Emmy Awards Leaves Viewers Shocked: 'He Still Looks Like a Creepy Old Man'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:28 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert debuted a new, relaxed look at the 78th Emmy Awards as he took home one final trophy for his canceled talk show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian showed off a bushy brown goatee while accepting the award for Best Variety Series for The Late Show.
Stephen Colbert Wins One Final Emmy
Colbert received a lengthy standing ovation from his peers as he was handed the Emmy, flanked by his writing staff, whom he complimented by encouraging other shows to hire them, gushing: "They will make your show better and your day easier."
In an emotional speech, the 62-year-old said: "I want to thank so many people in this room. Over the last 21 years, I've interviewed at least a thousand of you. Thank you for coming on to talk to this idiot. I want you to know that you were the perfect guest. The segment went great, and I’m sorry I forgot to play your clip."
He then gave a special shoutout to his wife.
"But of course, there can only be one favorite guest, and that is my wife, Evie McGee. Thank you, darling."
Finally, Colbert thanked his long-time viewers: "I want to say to the audience, thank you so much for watching. We hope you enjoyed the show. We had a great time doing it for you. That’s it. Thank you. We’ll catch you all on the flip."
Stephen Colbert's Fans React to His New Look
Fans online were the ones flipping out over his new gray look.
"Since when did Stephen Colbert grow a beard?" one person wanted to know, as another commented, "Seeing Stephen Colbert with a gray beard is rough."
One person had a mixed reaction, tweeting, "Hate Stephen Colbert’s beard. Love Stephen Colbert shouting out his female head writer, and the rest of the team, and Evie as always."
While one person remarked, "Good to know he still looks like a creepy old man."
'The Late Show' Honored with Multiple Emmys
The Late Show was showered with multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Series and Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment).
Over the course of its run, The Late Show won nine Emmys, including last year's trophy for Outstanding Talk Series and Directing for a Variety Series.
Stephen Colbert's Difficult Next Move
As Radar has reported, it's been tough for the comedian to move on after more than two decades on TV.
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, "This wasn’t just a job – it was his identity. Stephen poured everything into that show. Losing it has hit him hard."
Colbert took over the CBS show on September 8, 2015, with both George Clooney and politician Jeb Bush making appearances.
Before that, he hosted his own show, The Colbert Report, on Comedy Central for nearly a decade.
Those close to Colbert in the professional world haven't heard much from him as he's reportedly "heartbroken."
It's unclear when, or if, he'll make a return to television.