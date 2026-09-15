2026 Emmy Awards Sparks Fierce Debate Over Dolly Parton Tribute as Viewers Accuse Show of 'Pandering and Glomming Onto the Moment'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:07 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton was remembered at the 78th Emmy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal, less than a month after her shocking death at age 80.
Country star Reba McEntire led the tribute with a stirring rendition of Appalachian Memories, but there was some debate online about whether the singer should have commanded such attention at the television awards.
Reba McEntire Mourns Dolly Parton
Parton was first honored at the ceremony by Steel Magnolias co-star Sally Field. Then it was McEntire's turn to perform a song Parton once referred to as one of her favorites.
The stirring rendition was showered with applause from the celebrity audience – however, some online questioned whether the Emmys were the proper place to mourn her.
"I love her as much as everyone, but it’s a little weird that Dolly Parton, someone who isn’t exactly known for TV, to get a special extra In Memoriam segment at the Emmys, when people like Catherine O'Hara, who are TV stars also died this year," one person tweeted.
O'Hara was honored minutes later during the show's official In Memoriam segment.
Another person agreed, "I love Dolly Parton, and I can understand why the Grammys or the Oscars would do a tribute. She was a musician and acted in films. But why the Emmys? Did she ever do TV, other than promotional appearances? It seems like pandering and glomming onto the moment."
While one critic argued: "There's a reason the Dolly Parton tribute can't show any clips of Dolly Parton acting in a TV show. It's because she never did. She was a musician who acted in films. This is like the Plumbers Union Local 196 honoring her as a plumber. It's ridiculous. They are just trying to glom onto the Zeitgeist."
Dolly Parton was Planning Reba McEntire's Wedding
However, McEntire was widely praised for her tribute to Parton, which many said drove them to tears. The two legendary crooners were lifelong friends, and the Jolene singer was said to be helping her gal pal plan her upcoming wedding to Rex Linn.
Before her passing, a source told Radar: "Being stuck at home while she recovers has been very hard for Dolly because she's just not used to sitting still for this long. So she's thrilled to have something to take her mind off her troubles," especially if it means helping McEntire– the two have a sisterly bond dating back almost 50 years.
Parton had reportedly been "encouraging Reba to have a big wedding because they have so many friends and Dolly loves the idea of throwing a huge party," said the insider.
"Reba says she wants to keep it low-key, but when Dolly is involved, it's hard to keep anything low-key," said the source.
Dolly Parton Died 'Surrounded by Loved Ones'
As Radar reported, Parton died on Tuesday, August 25, after a short battle with cancer.
The country legend was "surrounded by loved ones" when she passed away at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville. She had publicly acknowledged suffering health problems shortly before her death but never disclosed that she was fighting cancer.
A source close to Parton's inner circle claimed: "Dolly was determined that her cancer would remain private and made it very clear to the people around her that she did not want details getting out. The people she trusted respected that completely. She wanted fans focusing on her work and the things that brought them happiness rather than worrying about how ill she had become, and she swore her inner circle to secrecy about the truth of her health fight."
Her representatives have not revealed what type of cancer Parton had.
Reports before her death had suggested she was also experiencing kidney and autoimmune problems.
Dolly Parton Suffered From Cancer
Parton had just begun to publicly acknowledge her declining health without revealing her cancer diagnosis.
Days before her death, she told People she had neglected some of her own medical problems while caring for her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025 at 82.
Parton said: "As I've shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl."
The 9 to 5 hitmaker also reflected on previous periods of ill health, including problems she experienced 40 years ago.
"You know, this isn't the first time I've had to manage something like this," she said.
"Back in the early '80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it's not like I haven't been through hard times with my health."