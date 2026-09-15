Taylor Swift Brutally Dragged Over Surprise 2026 Emmy Awards Cameo as Critics Call Segment 'Cringe' and 'Unnecessary'

However, not everyone loved seeing the pop star on their television screens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Taylor Swift appeared in a pre-taped skit for the 2026 Emmy Awards alongside her longtime friend Mariska Hargitay .

Swift haters were annoyed to see her on their television screens.

Hargitay, who was hosting the award show, kicked off the skit, which was set up like a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode.

She claimed, while in the character of Olivia Benson, her team was tasked with figuring out if Swift would appear as a guest at the ceremony.

As she parsed through clues and hints, Hargitay was joined by Swift herself, who was playing a rookie.

Critics online, though, weren't impressed, especially since she's by no means a television star. "Unnecessary Taylor Swift skit. I hope the celebrities didn’t have to watch that too lol," said one person on X.

"This Taylor Swift bit on the #emmys … BOO," said one person before adding: "But like, if you're a fan, I can see how it would be cool."