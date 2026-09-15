Taylor Swift Brutally Dragged Over Surprise 2026 Emmy Awards Cameo as Critics Call Segment 'Cringe' and 'Unnecessary'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 10:35 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift appeared in a pre-taped skit for the 2026 Emmy Awards alongside her longtime friend Mariska Hargitay.
However, not everyone loved seeing the pop star on their television screens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taylor Swift Critics Seethe Over Emmys Cameo
Hargitay, who was hosting the award show, kicked off the skit, which was set up like a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode.
She claimed, while in the character of Olivia Benson, her team was tasked with figuring out if Swift would appear as a guest at the ceremony.
As she parsed through clues and hints, Hargitay was joined by Swift herself, who was playing a rookie.
Critics online, though, weren't impressed, especially since she's by no means a television star. "Unnecessary Taylor Swift skit. I hope the celebrities didn’t have to watch that too lol," said one person on X.
"This Taylor Swift bit on the #emmys … BOO," said one person before adding: "But like, if you're a fan, I can see how it would be cool."
Swift's TV Special Loses Big at Emmys
Another person felt the skit lost its punch after Swift lost her award categories at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were presented the weekend prior.
A person on X wrote, "Taylor Swift lost all of her Emmy bids last weekend so this is kinda cringe #Emmys."
Swift was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) after releasing her iconic Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show on Disney+ last year. Swift's project was additionally nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camera Work For A Special."
Mariska Hargitay's Skit Deemed 'Too Long'
Another person griped, "One of the worst Emmy bits of all time. Went on way too long."
"EMBARRASSING! Worst Emmys ever! Stopped watching," added one critic.
The clip was 4 minutes and 6 seconds long, taking fans through a series of seemingly unrelated hints to predict if she would attend the award show.
Before Swift appeared on the screen, Hargitay, as Benson, dissected connections between shows nominated for an Emmy with aspects of the singer's musical discography and personal life.
Hargitay said: "Abbott Elementary nominated for seven Emmys. Season six, premieres, this year, seven and six, out of upkeeping, looking up, we're 13. And there are 13 nominations for DTF St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, also in Missouri. Kansas City, and who plays football for Kansas City?"
The answer was Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Swift, rather than attend the Emmys in person, went to Kelce's football game to support him.
Swift Gives Fans New Clues
The skit came as a surprise to fans, especially when Swift seemed to suggest something new was on the way.
Swift, playing a rookie, told the SVU team: "I don't think everything is a clue ... I think what we're gonna be looking for is hiding in plain sight."
She then deadpanned the camera, seeming to share a message just to the at-home audience rather than the actors alongside her.
"Saccharide areas from the vineyard, north or south," she said, leaving fans baffled.