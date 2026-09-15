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Home > Celebrity > Emmy Awards

2026 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: See the Best — and Worst — Dressed of the Night Including Mariska Hargitay, Selena Gomez and Shailene Woodley

A photo of Mariska Hargitary, Selena Gomez, and Shailene Woodley
Source: AP

Celebrities attempted to make a statement with their Emmys looks.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 9:15 p.m. ET

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The 2026 Emmy Awards brought some of the best looks in fashion – and some of the worst.

Celebrities lined the red carpet at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles, California, hoping to snag an away.

However, some of them didn't quite dress their best for the occasion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Mariska Hargitay — Best

A photo of Mariska Hargitay
Source: AP

Mariska Hargitay wore a stunning red dress.

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Television royalty Mariska Hargitay dressed to impress in a daring red gown.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wore a sequined red dress which held snug to her curves. It featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve with one strap pulled firmly up for support. She wore her brown hair down in waves and popped on a silver bracelet to accessorize.

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Shailene Woodley — Worst

A photo of Shailene Woodley
Source: AP

Shailene Woodley's outfit appeared mismatched.

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Shailene Woodley arrived at the Emmys red carpet, and her outfit certainly took a turn away from the glamor of the night.

Woodley, who was a presenter at the event, wore a light blue top featuring bare shoulders and a daring neckline, exposing much of her chest. She paired the bright shirt with high-rise patterned pants and long, maroon gloves.

Woodley pulled her hair back out of her face and popped on a multi-color necklace to accessorize.

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Selena Gomez — Best

A photo of Selana Gomez
Source: AP

Gomez wowed in a golden dress.

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Selena Gomez wowed in a golden dress, giving a gilded mirror ball effect. The Only Murders in the Building star's dress featured a straight neckline and was strapless. The gown glided across the carpet.

She popped on a selection of silver rings, bracelets, and earrings as she wore her long, dark hair down.

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Kristen Bell – Worst

A photo of Kristen Bell
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell's dress featured a splash of lace.

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Kristen Bell sported a cream colored dress with multiple layers and folds.

The garment featured one spaghetti strap with a cape-like piece on the other. The gown included a high neckline on one side with a plunging cut on the other. Bell's dress also featured doily-like lace to complement the look.

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Florence Pugh — Best

A photo of Florence Pugh
Source: MEGA

Florence Pugh stepped out of a storybook.

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Florence Pugh embodied fairytale princess with a muted purple dress. The gown featured a corset top and layers of tulle.

The strapless look was paired with a statement necklace with purple and green gems. Pugh wore her hair up with soft glam makeup.

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Megan Stalter — Worst

A photo of Megan Stalter
Source: MEGA

Megan Stalter dressed up as the prize itself.

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Megan Stalter decided to go a bit on-the-nose for her appearance on the red carpet. Stalter slathered her body in a gold body paint as she appeared in costume as an Emmy award trophy itself.

She popped on a pair of large wings and carried accessories along with her.

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Colman Domingo — Best

A photo of Colman Domingo
Source: MEGA

Colman Domingo defied men's fashion norms.

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Colman Domingo deviated away from the boring suit that men so often opt for on a red carpet. Instead, he got creative with a bright orange jacket, tied with a fuchsia belt on the waist.

He wore a sleek pair of cream pants and accessorized with a dark pair of shades and a few pieces of jewelry.

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Chris Perfetti — Worst

A photo of Chris Perfetti
Source: MEGA

Chris Perfetti attempted to reinvent the black suit.

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Chris Perfetti didn't play it safe with his Emmys outfit, but the look still fell flat. Rather than a boring black suit, he donned a look with a white, splattered pattern.

The white splotches appeared to resemble a floral look, but the execution lacked artistic vision.

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Nicole Kidman — Best

A photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman kept it classy on the Emmys red carpet.

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Nicole Kidman threw the camera a sultry look as she wore a cream dress that hugged her curves perfectly. The strapless gown featured a feathered neckline.

She wore her signature blonde hair in an updo with a neutral makeup look. The actress added a selection of rings and earrings to accessorize.

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Emmy Rossum — Worst

A photo of Emmy Rossum
Source: MEGA

Emmy Rossum kept it simple with a black dress.

Emmy Rossum looked underwhelmed in a little black dress. The outfit featured a drop waist and a halter top cut. The skirt was layered with standard fabric and doily lace.

She wore her hair bold and curled, adding on a bright red lipstick.

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