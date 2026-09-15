Mariska Hargitay Faces Backlash Over 'Cringe' Emmys Opening Monologue: 'Whoever Let Her Do That Should Be Sent to Jail'

The first-time host kicked off the 78th annual show with an off-brand musical number that had some viewers changing the channel.

The 'Law & Order: SVU' star kicked off the show with a musical number.

Hargitay traded in her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit badge for a pre-taped parody of the Joan Jett classic hit I Love Rock 'N Roll, replacing the lyrics with "I Love TV Screens".

The 62-year-old paid tribute to some of the small screen's smallest screens, giving shoutouts to airplane TVs and smartphones.

However, the reaction online was more grounded.

"The opening number of this Emmys is so cringe," one person tweeted, as another begged, "Please make this opening end."

"I love Mariska down, but what is this opening number?" one person asked, while another agreed, "Oof Mariska, I support all your rights and wrongs but this opening number…I cannot cringe any harder," and a third piled on: "Whoever Let Her Do That Should Be Sent to Jail."

While one user summarized, "This opening bit is so bad, it's like the Emmys don't want us watching the Emmys."