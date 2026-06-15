Radar Reveals How Vanessa Trump's World is Imploding in Wake of Tiger Woods Scandal and Her Shattering Cancer Diagnosis
June 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
On May 24, just four days after sharing her breast cancer diagnosis with the world via Instagram, Vanessa Trump was photographed on a shopping spree with her 19-year-old daughter Kai Trump in West Palm Beach, Fla., RadarOnline.com can reveal
Dressed down in jeans and a light blue button-down shirt, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., linked arms with the teen as the mother-daughter duo chatted and strolled around the local mall.
One Battle After Another
The 48-year-old former model is putting on a very brave face amid a number of additional setbacks. First, her boyfriend, pro golfer Tiger Woods, was arrested on March 27 for an alleged DUI and has been seeking treatment nearly 5,000 miles away at a facility in Switzerland. (Woods, 50, returned to the U.S. briefly in mid-May to support Vanessa before heading back to rehab in Europe).
Then on May 23, Vanessa's ex husband Don Jr., also 48, wed socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas, making the 39-year-old stepmom to the five children Vanessa shares with Don Jr. (the exes – who split after 12 years of marriage in 2018 – are also parents to Donald, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11).
Adding to Vanessa's worries, back in January, Kai, who is active on social media and hopes to become a professional golfer, appeared on WWE star Logan Paul's podcast, opening up about security fears as the granddaughter of a sitting president, revealing she must be followed 24/7 by the Secret Service – yet another stressor for Vanessa as she contends with her terrifying health crisis.
"So much of her world is falling apart at once," said a source. "Tiger is away and she's worried about her kids' safety. Then comes the cancer diagnosis, which is the straw that broke the camel's back. There's no question this is the toughest time of her life."
Her health fears are foremost.
"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," Vanessa wrote in the May 20 post. "I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan [and] am staying focused and hopeful," she added, noting she'd undergone a procedure earlier that week. "Vanessa was devastated when she got the news," said the source. "She's vowed to embrace all the treatment options and live life as normally as she can."
Her priority is helping her children navigate the unknown. "She knows how worried they are on her behalf," the source said. Kai's recent comments about needing around-the-clock protection only underscore how vulnerable the family is. ("I would be lying if I said it wasn't tough," Kai said on Impaulsive of having security track her every move.)
Said the source: "Vanessa is a mama bear, and is terrified that something horrible could happen to her kids."
Vanessa's brief reunion with Woods meant the world to her, but their relationship is also under pressure. "The fact Tiger left rehab to be by Vanessa's side when she made the announcement was huge," said the source. (He also attended Kai's high school graduation ceremony during his visit.)
Wedding Woes Deepen Vanessa's Pain
The pair had only been together for a year at the time of Woods' car crash and arrest, yet Vanessa stood by the golfer even after the subsequent release of embarrassing police footage.
While a breathalyzer test revealed Woods showed no signs of alcohol, he refused a urine test and was found to be in possession of the opioid hydrocodone. (Woods, who received probation and paid a fine for a 2017 DUI, has pleaded not guilty.)
The timing of Don Jr.'s wedding couldn't have been worse. He and Anderson said "I do" on a private island in the Bahamas (Don Jr.'s sisters, Tiffany [Trump] and Ivanka [Trump], and Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, were in attendance; his father said it was "important" that he remain in Washington, D.C.).
"Vanessa doesn't deprive Don Jr. the right to be happy, but it still hurts that the kids now have this new stepmom," the source said. "Vanessa's being mature, but that doesn't take away her anxiety."
Vanessa's Inner Circle
Thankfully, she does have support.
"Vanessa has received so many flowers, cards, texts and other messages," said the source. Ivanka wished her well on her Instagram post, commenting, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama."
The source added: "Vanessa is grateful, and she's doing everything she can to get through this."