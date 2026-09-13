Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Handcuffed After Bar Brawl as He Accuses Police of Leaking Details About Her Death

According to TMZ, Brian had been 'drinking for hours' with Zach at a back table inside the Greenville establishment before eventually making his way toward the bar on September 12.

The former actor was reportedly speaking with other patrons when tensions escalated.

At one point, Brian allegedly grabbed a bar stool and threw it backward.

Video obtained by TMZ showed a man wearing a red baseball cap lifting Brian off the ground and carrying him out of the bar as a bartender could be heard shouting, "Let him go!"

The confrontation continued outside, where Brian and Zach were reportedly fighting with other people before police arrived.