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Home > News > Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Handcuffed After Bar Brawl as He Accuses Police of Leaking Details About Her Death

split image of Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson was handcuffed after an alleged bar brawl in South Carolina.

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Sept. 13 2026, Updated 1:50 p.m. ET

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Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson was handcuffed by police after an alleged brawl at a South Carolina bar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 37-year-old was briefly detained after officers responded to a reported altercation at Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville on Saturday night, where he was reportedly drinking with his brother, Zach Hickerson, before the situation turned chaotic.

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Brian Hickerson Gets Into Heated Bar Altercation

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image of Brian Hickerson was detained after police responded to an alleged altercation at a Greenville bar on September 12.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson was detained after police responded to an alleged altercation at a Greenville bar on September 12.

According to TMZ, Brian had been 'drinking for hours' with Zach at a back table inside the Greenville establishment before eventually making his way toward the bar on September 12.

The former actor was reportedly speaking with other patrons when tensions escalated.

At one point, Brian allegedly grabbed a bar stool and threw it backward.

Video obtained by TMZ showed a man wearing a red baseball cap lifting Brian off the ground and carrying him out of the bar as a bartender could be heard shouting, "Let him go!"

The confrontation continued outside, where Brian and Zach were reportedly fighting with other people before police arrived.

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Source: @IAMYLEIGH/X

Brian Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were also fighting people outside.

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Brian Hickerson Is Handcuffed and Shouts About Hayden Panettiere

image of Brian Hickerson shouted at police about Hayden Panettiere's death while sitting handcuffed on the curb.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson shouted at police about Hayden Panettiere's death while sitting handcuffed on the curb.

Brian was placed in handcuffs and sat on the curb as police dealt with the situation.

A source told TMZ that Brian began yelling at officers and appeared to reference Hayden's death.

"GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died," he shouted.

The comment came less than a month after Hayden, 36, was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville on August 16.

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Brian Hickerson Is Released While Brother Zach Hickerson Is Arrested

image of Brian Hickerson was released and not charged, but his brother Zach Hickerson was arrested.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson was released and not charged, but his brother Zach Hickerson was arrested.

Although Brian was handcuffed at the scene, he was ultimately released and was not charged in connection with the incident.

His brother, however, was taken into custody.

Police described Zach as highly intoxicated and said he was yelling profanities, per the outlet.

He was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.

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Brian Hickerson Was With Hayden Panettiere When She Died

image of Both Brian and Zach Hickerson were with Hayden Panettiere when she died.
Source: MEGA

Both Brian and Zach Hickerson were with Hayden Panettiere when she died.

Brian and his brother Zach were both at the Greenville, South Carolina, condo where Hayden was pronounced dead.

According to details documented by Greenville police, Zach told investigators that Brian was asleep in another room of the Airbnb when he arrived and found the actress unresponsive in a chair.

Zach reportedly told police that Brian gave Hayden Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The brothers also attempted lifesaving measures and remained on the phone with 911 as they waited for help to arrive.

Authorities have not yet released Hayden's toxicology results or official cause of death.

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