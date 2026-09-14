Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Took Fatal Pill Laced with Fentanyl Before Death as Police Probe her 'L.A. Drug Dealer'

The star met her dealer in L.A. before flying to South Carolina, where she died of a suspected overdose on August 16, just before her 37th birthday.

Sources told TMZ the mother-of-one appears to have taken one pill the day she died, but it was fatal because it was laced with fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin.

Authorities have yet to reveal her exact cause of death and warned toxicology results could take up to 12 weeks.

Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson — who was with her on the flight and the South Carolina apartment where she died — has already met with DEA officials, as part of the probe into her shock death.