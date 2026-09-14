Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Took Fatal Pill Laced with Fentanyl Before Death as Police Probe her 'L.A. Drug Dealer'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere died after taking a pill believed to have been oxycodone laced with fentanyl, according to the claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Heroes actress was reportedly given the drug by her "longterm L.A. drug dealer" who is now at the center of a police investigation.
Panettiere 'Met Dealer In L.A.'
The star met her dealer in L.A. before flying to South Carolina, where she died of a suspected overdose on August 16, just before her 37th birthday.
Sources told TMZ the mother-of-one appears to have taken one pill the day she died, but it was fatal because it was laced with fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin.
Authorities have yet to reveal her exact cause of death and warned toxicology results could take up to 12 weeks.
Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson — who was with her on the flight and the South Carolina apartment where she died — has already met with DEA officials, as part of the probe into her shock death.
Panettiere Had 'Bag Of Medication' On Her At Time Of Death
He previously told officials Panettiere had a "bag of medication" with her when she died.
The drugs Panettiere was reportedly taking were redacted in the Greenville City Police, although there were nine different types.
Meanwhile, Hickerson’s brother Zach has broken his silence following a bar brawl over the weekend involving the pair.
The brothers were at Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday, September 12, when police responded to reports of an assault.
Zach was booked for disorderly conduct, while Brian was released without being arrested.
After his release, Zach expressed frustration over the rumors surrounding Panettiere’s death and suggested that people had acted on information they saw online without knowing the full story.
Hickerson Brother Breaks Silence On Bar Brawl
Asked what happened during the bar fight, Zach told TMZ: "It's just super frustrating all that we've been through and all the rumors that get started and then people believe them and then they attack as a result of the rumours. That's what p----- me off."
Zach later complained about information being posted online, saying people "fill in their own holes" before attacking others based on what they assume happened. He did not explain which claims he believed were inaccurate, but added: "I'll clarify eventually."
RadarOnline.com told how Brian had been "drinking for hours" with Zach at a back table inside the Greenville establishment before eventually making his way toward the bar.
The former actor was reportedly speaking with other patrons when tensions escalated.
At one point, Brian allegedly grabbed a bar stool and threw it backward.
Video obtained by TMZ showed a man wearing a red baseball cap lifting Brian off the ground and carrying him out of the bar as a bartender could be heard shouting, "Let him go!"
The confrontation continued outside, where Brian and Zach were reportedly fighting with other people before police arrived.
Brian was placed in handcuffs and sat on the curb as police dealt with the situation.
A source told TMZ that Brian began yelling at officers and appeared to reference Hayden's death.
"GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died," he shouted.