Kim Kardashian Hospitalized With Diagnosis Linked to Illness That Killed Her Famous Father Robert at 59
Sept. 18 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has been hospitalized after discovering she's suffering from an illness with a connection to the disease that took her father's life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the reality star, 45, has been diagnosed with esophagitis, a condition characterized by the inflammation of the lining of the esophagus.
'It Makes Me Want to Cry'
As Radar previously reported, Robert Kardashian died as a result of esophageal cancer in 2003. He was 59.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, if left untreated, esophagitis can lead to a condition known as Barrett's esophagus which may "increase your risk for esophageal cancer."
In a new series trailer for The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen in the hospital with tubes attached to her in bed.
A friend asks, "Didn't your father, didn't he die of?", to which Kim quickly interjects, "Yes," before wiping tears away from her eyes.
Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, says: "I can't; it makes me want to cry."
Kris, 70, was married to Robert for 13 years, and they had four children together: Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Robert Jr.
They divorced in 1991.
Kim's Last Conversation With Late Father
Robert's death came four years before his family shot to worldwide fame on the reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
In 2023, Kim recalled one of the final conversations she had with her father before his death, in an interview with GQ.
She shared that he told her: "I know you’re going to be okay. It’s almost like I can see ahead. I know you’re going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them."
Kim said: "I took what he said to mean that I was going to be okay in life. But it made me make decisions differently."
Robert was part of legal team during his widely publicized murder trial. He had also been his friend for many years before the court proceedings.
The case ended with an acquittal for the former football star.
Emotional Tribute 22 Years On
Last year, on the 22nd anniversary of his death, Kim paid tribute to her dad and thanked him for "always protecting the family from heaven."
"Can't believe I was 22 years old when you passed away and it's been 22 years today since you went to heaven," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I've known you just as long as you've been gone. I hope you're so proud of all of us. We love you, Dad, and miss you soooooooooo much."
This comes amid growing concerns for one of Kim's children. RadarOnline.com recently reported the reality star has been worried about her eldest daughter, North West.
The 13-year-old nepo baby released a horror-inspired video with lyrics about "betrayal" and "suffering,” sparking calls for Kim and her famous family to take control.
"North is clearly in a very dark place right now. You only have to listen to her song lyrics to see that," said an insider. "It's easy to dismiss this as creative writing, but the reality is much bleaker. It's a blatant cry for help!"