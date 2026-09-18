Kim Kardashian Hospitalized With Diagnosis Linked to Illness That Killed Her Famous Father Robert at 59

As Radar previously reported, Robert Kardashian died as a result of esophageal cancer in 2003. He was 59.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, if left untreated, esophagitis can lead to a condition known as Barrett's esophagus which may "increase your risk for esophageal cancer."

In a new series trailer for The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen in the hospital with tubes attached to her in bed.

A friend asks, "Didn't your father, didn't he die of?", to which Kim quickly interjects, "Yes," before wiping tears away from her eyes.

Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, says: "I can't; it makes me want to cry."

Kris, 70, was married to Robert for 13 years, and they had four children together: Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Robert Jr.

They divorced in 1991.