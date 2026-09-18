Florida Woman, 38, Accused of Having Inappropriate Contact With Family Dog Posted Cryptic Message Just Days After Her Arrest

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Malia Nummerdor at War With Her Estranged Husband

Source: MAHH LEE AHH/FACEBOOK The video allegedly showed Malia committing 's-xual acts' with the family dog.

Malia and Erik Nummerdor are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce." And it seems the separation has turned bitter after Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger. The 38-year-old mother was arrested and charged with s-xual contact with an animal. Just hours after her release, Malia posted an old Facebook memory that seemed to indicate her current emotions. Under a new caption that stated, "Interesting memory for a time like this huh," she shared a mantra she first posted in 2023: "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it. Don’t give up. Season 2 is about to come out."

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Source: MALIA.NUMMERDOR/FACEBOOK

One day earlier, she shared another mysterious message about karma. "Karma shows no mercy," the message read. "The hurt you inflict on someone else, such as the lies, the betrayal, the disrespect, the cheating, the manipulation, it eventually finds its way back home, harder, louder, and heavier."

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Erik Nummerdor Shared a Disturbing Video Online

Source: MAHH LEE AHH/FACEBOOK Malia shared messages about 'karma' to her own Facebook feed.

As Radar reported, Erik told the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office that he had installed two security cameras in the home in order to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container. He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found disturbing video footage of Malia and Ranger. Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage, per the detective's affidavit. "He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit. "The camera recorded continuously in rolling intervals, overwriting older footage."

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Deputies Arrested Malia Nummerdor

Source: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE She was arrested by police earlier this week after they saw a copy of the video.

According to a sheriff's release, the video showed Malia "partially nude" and the animal "positioned in a manner consistent with s-xual activity." That account was backed up by the detective, who noted, "I reviewed the images and observed an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down." The next day, deputies spoke with Malia, who acknowledged the video showed her and the family dog but denied any inappropriate conduct and said she had only been petting the dog. Authorities noted Malia appeared impaired and acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the affidavit states.

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'She Never Rubbed Me as a Weirdo'

Source: MAHH LEE AHH/FACEBOOK Malia's friends have defended her.