Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Omg > Florida

Disgraced Florida Mom, 38, Arrested For Allegedly Performing Sexual Acts With Family Dog — After Her Husband 'Caught Her on Security Cameras'

A Florida woman has been arrested on charges of having s-x with her family dog.
Source: FACEBOOK, CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Florida woman has been arrested on charges of having s-x with her family dog.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A Florida mom has been arrested after deputies said her estranged husband allegedly caught her on camera committing disturbing acts with the family dog, RadarOnline.com can report.

Malia Nummerdor was charged with engaging in sexual contact with an animal after her ex shared the video on Facebook.

Article continues below advertisement

Malia Nummerdor was Allegedly Caught on Camera

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Malia Nummerdor smiled ear-to-ear for her mugshot after her arrest.
Source: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Malia Nummerdor smiled ear-to-ear for her mugshot after her arrest.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Erik Nummerdor told deputies he had installed two security cameras in the home in order to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.

He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found video footage of Malia, 38, engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger. Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage, per the detective's affidavit.

"He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit. "The camera recorded continuously in rolling intervals, overwriting older footage."

Article continues below advertisement

Detectives Reviewed Video Footage

Her estranged husband claims he caught her on surveillance video.
Source: FACEBOOK

Her estranged husband claims he caught her on surveillance video.

According to a sheriff's release, the video showed Malia "partially nude" and the animal "positioned in a manner consistent with s-xual activity."

That account was backed up by the detective, who noted, "I reviewed the images and observed an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down."

The next day, deputies spoke with Malia, who acknowledged that the video showed her and the family dog, but denied any inappropriate conduct and instead told deputies she had just been petting the dog.

Authorities noted Malia appeared impaired and acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the affidavit states.

Article continues below advertisement

Malia Nummerdor Tried to Blame Her Ex

Malia denies any s-xual activity with the dog.
Source: UNSPLASH

Malia denies any s-xual activity with the dog.

While continuing to deny anything inappropriate occurred, Malia reportedly was unable to "provide a consistent explanation for what was seen on the camera."

Malia then tried to turn the tables on her ex, claiming he had installed the cameras without her knowledge, and had wrongfully accessed her social‑media accounts to post images and videos. She contends Erik had previously threatened her with the videos, but he countered and told deputies that the presence of the cameras was known to everyone in the home.

READ MORE ON OMG!
A mother and her son have been arrested on allegations of incest.

Florida Mom, 46, Charged With Incest After Admitting She Slept With Her 22-Year-Old Son During Nasty Dispute

A former artificial intelligence researcher has sounded the alarm about the technology.

AI Could 'Kill Us All' by 2030, Whistleblower Warns in Chilling Message About the 'Level of Danger': 'This is Not a Marketing Stunt'

Sheriff Is at a 'Loss for Words'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

She faces up to 15 years in jail.
Source: UNSPLASH

She faces up to 15 years in jail.

Malia was placed under arrest, but she had one last surprise for her arresting officers when she flashed a wide smile in her mugshot, baffling the county sheriff.

"There are only a few times in my career that I have been at a loss for words," said Sheriff Bill Prummel. "This is one of those times."

"I simply cannot comprehend this behavior. No animal should ever be subjected to this kind of conduct, and you can be sure that we will take action when we learn about it here in Charlotte County," he continued. "And then to smile in the mugshot? I don’t know what there is to smile about when you’ve been arrested for something as disgusting as this."

According to Florida Statutes, the second-degree felony carries a penalty of up to 15 years in jail.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.