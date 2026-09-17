Disgraced Florida Mom, 38, Arrested For Allegedly Performing Sexual Acts With Family Dog — After Her Husband 'Caught Her on Security Cameras'

A Florida mom has been arrested after deputies said her estranged husband allegedly caught her on camera committing disturbing acts with the family dog, RadarOnline.com can report. Malia Nummerdor was charged with engaging in sexual contact with an animal after her ex shared the video on Facebook.

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Malia Nummerdor was Allegedly Caught on Camera

Source: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Malia Nummerdor smiled ear-to-ear for her mugshot after her arrest.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Erik Nummerdor told deputies he had installed two security cameras in the home in order to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container. He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found video footage of Malia, 38, engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger. Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage, per the detective's affidavit. "He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit. "The camera recorded continuously in rolling intervals, overwriting older footage."

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Detectives Reviewed Video Footage

Source: FACEBOOK Her estranged husband claims he caught her on surveillance video.

According to a sheriff's release, the video showed Malia "partially nude" and the animal "positioned in a manner consistent with s-xual activity." That account was backed up by the detective, who noted, "I reviewed the images and observed an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down." The next day, deputies spoke with Malia, who acknowledged that the video showed her and the family dog, but denied any inappropriate conduct and instead told deputies she had just been petting the dog. Authorities noted Malia appeared impaired and acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the affidavit states.

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Malia Nummerdor Tried to Blame Her Ex

Source: UNSPLASH Malia denies any s-xual activity with the dog.

While continuing to deny anything inappropriate occurred, Malia reportedly was unable to "provide a consistent explanation for what was seen on the camera." Malia then tried to turn the tables on her ex, claiming he had installed the cameras without her knowledge, and had wrongfully accessed her social‑media accounts to post images and videos. She contends Erik had previously threatened her with the videos, but he countered and told deputies that the presence of the cameras was known to everyone in the home.

Sheriff Is at a 'Loss for Words'

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Source: UNSPLASH She faces up to 15 years in jail.