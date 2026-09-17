Prince Harry Was 'Aware' of Bombshell Book by Diana's Brother Who Claims King Charles Said Late Princess Would Soon Be 'Forgotten'

Charles, 77, has now engaged in a fiery row with Spencer, his former brother-in-law, over revelations in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

On Wednesday, September 16, the Palace took the rare step of commenting on claims made in the book accusing Charles of saying Diana would be quickly forgotten in the days after her death in 1997.

A statement by a royal spokesman said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and color memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."