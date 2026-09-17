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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Was 'Aware' of Bombshell Book by Diana's Brother Who Claims King Charles Said Late Princess Would Soon Be 'Forgotten'

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was 'aware' of Earl Spencer's new bombshell book ahead of release, but he's yet to read it, according to new claims.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry was given advanced warning of Earl Spencer's book featuring bombshell claims about his father, King Charles, but has not read it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, was given advanced warning of the memoir by his uncle, according to the Daily Mail, whom he stayed with at Althorp in July during his brief visit to the U.K.

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'The Pain of Fraternal Grief Can Cloud Reason'

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Source: MEGA

The Palace hit back at Earl Spencer's claims about King Charles.

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Charles, 77, has now engaged in a fiery row with Spencer, his former brother-in-law, over revelations in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

On Wednesday, September 16, the Palace took the rare step of commenting on claims made in the book accusing Charles of saying Diana would be quickly forgotten in the days after her death in 1997.

A statement by a royal spokesman said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and color memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."

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War of Words With Earl Spencer

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Source: MEGA

King Charles and Earl Spencer have clashed over accusations in the book.

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The message echoes the late Queen's remarks that "recollections may vary" in the wake of Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Friends of the King insisted that the behavior suggested in the book is "just not in the King's nature" and that he wouldn't have used "this kind of language" about Diana.

Spencer says the pair clashed over whether the young princes should follow the procession during the funeral in September 1997.

He claims he was told by a senior Palace aide that the princes would walk behind her coffin, to which he replied: “That’s not going to happen”.

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'We'll Forget Her Soon Enough'

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Source: MEGA

King Charles allegedly told Spencer that Diana would soon be 'forgotten.'

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Spencer says Charles phoned minutes later, before allegedly questioning the Spencer family’s sense of duty.

He wrote in the book: "He (Charles) unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. 'Rest assured,' he hissed, 'we'll forget her soon enough.'"

As Radar reported, the latest claims made by Spencer in the book — published on Thursday — allege Charles acted like a "lottery winner" when informed of Princess Diana's death.

In the book, Spencer says that he spoke to ‌Charles ⁠shortly after Diana's death was confirmed, writing: "Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated – like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time."

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Source: MEGA

Spencer claims Charles was acting like a 'lottery winner' after Princess Diana's death as he was free to marry Camilla Parker Bowles.

Spencer added: "Looking back now, I suspect the prince's first reaction must have been ​to think more of how ​this event might ⁠free him to marry the woman he loved, rather than appreciating the loss of one he did not."

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced ​in 1996. That was a year after Diana told the BBC that "there ​were three ⁠of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded" in reference to Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Charles and Camilla married in 2005.

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