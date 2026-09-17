Woman, 36, Arrested for Murder Over Deadly LA Bus Crash NBC Journalist and Her Pilot Were Covering When Helicopter Crashed

A woman has been arrested for causing the Sep. 15 Los Angeles bus crash that claimed the lives of two victims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bailee Lynn Rios, 36, was speeding on the wrong side of DeSoto Avenue when she ran a red light and struck a Metro bus on Nordhoff Street. The driver's SUV lodged halfway into the bus, and one passenger was fully ejected, while another was partially ejected.

Bus riders Gage Weida, 31, and Daniel Castillo, 46, were killed by the collision. Four others, including Rios, were injured.