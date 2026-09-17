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Home > True Crime

Woman, 36, Arrested for Murder Over Deadly LA Bus Crash NBC Journalist and Her Pilot Were Covering When Helicopter Crashed

Bailee Lynn Rios faces murder charges for causing a bus crash that killed two people.
Source: @BAILEE.RIOS.9 ON FACEBOOK

Bailee Lynn Rios, 36, faces murder charges after causing the LA bus crash that killed two passengers.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

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A woman has been arrested for causing the Sep. 15 Los Angeles bus crash that claimed the lives of two victims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bailee Lynn Rios, 36, was speeding on the wrong side of DeSoto Avenue when she ran a red light and struck a Metro bus on Nordhoff Street. The driver's SUV lodged halfway into the bus, and one passenger was fully ejected, while another was partially ejected.

Bus riders Gage Weida, 31, and Daniel Castillo, 46, were killed by the collision. Four others, including Rios, were injured.

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Mother Apologizes to Victims’ Families

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Bailee Lynn Rios was arrested on September 16 on murder charges, and her bond is set at $4.03million.

The Associated Press was able to interview Cindy Rios, the mother of Bailee Lynn.

"The fact that my daughter was involved and was the cause of it is just extremely disturbing," Cindy Rios said to the outlet. "If anything, I’m sorry for the other families ... My daughter's alive. People lost their lives."

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Loved Ones Mourn Crash Victims

Gage Weida was killed in the L.A. bus crash.
Source: @GAGE.WEIDA ON FACEBOOK

Gage Weida was killed in the L.A. bus crash.

In a GoFundMe started by Johaunna Castillo, Daniel Castillo's youngest daughter, she wrote that her father brought “love and light” to every room, and that he was a "loving" father, friend, brother, son, and cousin.

The family is raising funds to help pay for Castillo's funeral and related expenses. Donate to the fundraiser here.

Autumn Reiff, long-term girlfriend of Gage Weida, also spoke of her loss. In a Facebook post, she called Weida her "other half" and said that he was the person closest to her who loved her without condition.

"My world is shattered. I ask the Lord why he couldn't have taken me first," Reiff wrote.

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Helicopter Crash Victims

NBC Journalist Eliana Moreno was praised by her colleagues.
Source: @ELIANAMORENO ON X

NBC Journalist Eliana Moreno was praised by her colleagues.

Tragedy struck again only hours later.

A helicopter carrying NBC4 Los Angeles reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw crashed in a parking lot near the scene of the bus crash – which ended in their deaths.

Edy Gutierrez Mejia, who was standing in the parking lot, was also killed.

As of Sep. 16, what caused the aircraft collision is still being investigated.

But National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator Fabian Salazar told reporters during a press conference that the engine's speed might have changed.

Salazar came up with the theory after listening to audio from the cockpit right before the crash. In the audio, beeping sounds and a woman, seemingly Moreno, saying "oh no" are heard.

Shortly after, she questions the pilot, "You can't pull up?"

The audio then cuts out.

The NTSB is also investigating the deadly Metro bus crash, which Moreno was covering before her death.

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NBC4 Pays Tribute

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NBC4 honored the victims of the helicopter crash.
Source: GEORGE MARCINIW ON FACEBOOK

NBC4 honored the victims of the helicopter crash.

"We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives," a joint statement by NBC4 and Telemundo 52 reads.

Additionally, NBC4 aired segments honoring Moreno and Marciniw, who began flying together in 2023.

In the broadcast, colleagues reminisced about working with the duo.

"George loved flying, he took pictures, the most beautiful pictures from his bird. They loved flying together, they loved their jobs and they knew the risks and they took those risks for us, for our viewers, you know, every day," tearful NBC4 reporter Lynette Romero shared.

Another anchor called Moreno the "gold standard in this market and a gold standard as a person. She did it in two languages."

More colleagues also shared memories of working with the duo, demonstrating the impact Moreno and Marciniw had on the newsroom.

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