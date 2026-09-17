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Home > Politics > Whoopi Goldberg

'I'm Sick of It': Whoopi Goldberg Slams Donald Trump's War Over Kennedy Center Name — As Joy Behar Dubs Prez a 'Malignant Narcissist'

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg has had it with Donald Trump's Kennedy Center focus.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg has delivered a fiery message to Donald Trump over the Kennedy Center madness, RadarOnline.com can report.

The View notable arrived during the first Hot Topics discussion of the day and used this opportunity to call out the president.

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Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off On Trump

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Image of In a recent message to Donald Trump, Whoop Goldberg said she wants all the "insanity" to stop.
Source: MEGA

Goldberg said she wants all the 'insanity' to stop.

“I want all of this insanity to stop! I'm sick of it. I'm sick of it. I'm sick of it," Goldberg said. "Republicans are sick of it. Democrats are sick of it. Independents are sick of it. I want to get back."

She continued, "I want to get back – listen. You cannot have the Kennedy Center, man. It's not yours. It's never – fix the war! Forget the buildings. Fix the war!"

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Joy Behar Labels Trump a 'Narcissist'

Image of On a recent episode of "The View," Joy Behar labeled Donald Trump a narcissist.
Source: MEGA

Goldbold begged Trump to 'fix the war' and stop focusing on the Kennedy Center.

"I have to be very careful when I point this out," Goldberg said. "The presidents on Mount Rushmore were carved after their lifetimes. Kennedy was assassinated. It’s like you're asking to put your name on somebody’s grave. What are you doing? Go to work!”

Joy Behar later chimed in, labeling Trump a "malignant narcissist."

"Why are you saying that as if he's capable of that?” she asked Goldberg, prompting the Oscar winner to say, "Because miracles happen, don’t they?"

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Trump Kennedy Center Drama

Image of Whoopi Goldberg recently claimed that Donald Trump putting his name on the Kennedy center is like putting his name on "somebody's grave."
Source: MEGA

Goldberg claimed that Trump putting his name on the Kennedy center is like putting his name on 'somebody's grave.'

Goldberg's comments come just days after U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that Trump's name cannot be put on the Kennedy Center.

"Defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress's blessing," he stated. "The board resolution bucks a federal court order and a statute Congress enacted."

Kennedy Center executive director Matt Floca, who is backed by Trump, later announced that the building will be temporarily closed. He cited "acute risks to public safety resulting from continued structural deterioration."

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Kennedy Center Closure

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Image of The Kennedy Center's executive director, Matt Floca, recently revealed that the building will be temporarily closed for repairs.
Source: MEGA

The Kennedy Center's executive director, Matt Floca, revealed that the building will be temporarily closed for repairs.

On Thursday, September 17, Judge Cooper issued an order requiring the Justice Department to submit a detailed report about the closure and any emergency repairs by next Wednesday.

In an email to Kennedy Center staff, Floca said that extensions of the closure would be evaluated on a weekly basis.

"To be clear, this is not a decision to effectuate the Board's separate vote to close the building for renovation," he wrote. "It is a distinct decision by management to address imminent life-safety risks pending the Court's ruling on that vote."

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