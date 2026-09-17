'I'm Sick of It': Whoopi Goldberg Slams Donald Trump's War Over Kennedy Center Name — As Joy Behar Dubs Prez a 'Malignant Narcissist'

“I want all of this insanity to stop! I'm sick of it. I'm sick of it. I'm sick of it," Goldberg said. "Republicans are sick of it. Democrats are sick of it. Independents are sick of it. I want to get back."

She continued, "I want to get back – listen. You cannot have the Kennedy Center, man. It's not yours. It's never – fix the war! Forget the buildings. Fix the war!"