Jimmy Fallon Trashes Donald Trump for Shutting Down Kennedy Center Over Failed Rename Bid by Mocking Trump-Branded Casino Closures

As Fallon went on, he took aim at Trump's past bankruptcy issues with his casinos, quipping: "Yep, Trump is shutting it down because it doesn’t have his name on it, as opposed to his casinos – which shut down because they did have his name on it."

Fallon then sarcastically called the drama "a big deal," before noting that people are still going to call the venue the Kennedy Center even if Trump managed to pull off the rebrand.

"But Trump is furious about the Kennedy Center situation. Just listen to what he’s saying behind closed doors," Fallon said, before the Tonight Show editors teed up a parody video showing the president begging to put his name on "something."

RadarOnline.com recently told how Trump’s latest bid to have his name displayed at the Kennedy Center has been shot down by a federal judge – despite warnings the famed cultural institution is facing a potential financial collapse.