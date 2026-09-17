EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Welker 'Emerges as Savannah Guthrie's Today Rival'

Sources said Welker is increasingly being viewed as host Savannah Guthrie's go-to back-up on Today, a role once reserved for morning show alum Hoda Kotb.

"If Savannah was out, Hoda could slide into that chair without anyone thinking twice," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "But even though Hoda is still tied to the network, NBC is now investing heavily in Kristen.

"Kristen can do politics, breaking news, major interviews and morning television. That versatility makes her incredibly valuable. NBC sees a very big future for her."