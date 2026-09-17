EXCLUSIVE: Kelley Wolf Apologizes for Behavior During Psychotic Episode

In an emotional Instagram post, Kelley says she was diagnosed with "breakthrough drug-induced mania with psychosis" she claimed was brought on by a combination of stress, past trauma, hormonal changes, hallucinations and prescription medications.

"A perfect storm," she called it.

The Real World: New Orleans alum says she was unaware of her actions at the time, and that she felt as though her "brain had been hijacked."

She also addressed Scott and their three children, writing: "Causing you pain and being the reason you suffered will haunt me the rest of my life... I am sorry."