EXCLUSIVE: Kelley Wolf Apologizes for Behavior During Psychotic Episode
Sept. 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Kelley Wolf has apologized for her behavior while she was experiencing a psychotic episode a year ago, admitting her behavior was "cruel, vicious [and] mean." RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 49-year-old estranged wife of Party of Five star Scott Wolf, 58, spent two days in jail and did two stints in a mental health facility last year.
Kelley Apologizes After Mental Health Crisis
In an emotional Instagram post, Kelley says she was diagnosed with "breakthrough drug-induced mania with psychosis" she claimed was brought on by a combination of stress, past trauma, hormonal changes, hallucinations and prescription medications.
"A perfect storm," she called it.
The Real World: New Orleans alum says she was unaware of her actions at the time, and that she felt as though her "brain had been hijacked."
She also addressed Scott and their three children, writing: "Causing you pain and being the reason you suffered will haunt me the rest of my life... I am sorry."
Marriage Collapsed Amid Kelley’s Crisis
She admitted she'd put her husband of 21 years through a "nightmare that wouldn't even fly in a movie script."
Kelley announced in June 2025 she and Scott were separating. He later filed for divorce, calling it "the most difficult decision of my life."
Two weeks later, the Doc star filed for a restraining order against her after she was released from an involuntary 5150 hold at a Utah hospital.
A friend had called 911 and asked for a mental health team to intervene with Kelley, explaining they had been trying to get her help "for weeks."