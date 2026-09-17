EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell 'Cuts Ties With Former Pal Kathy Griffin'

O'Donnell responded publicly by writing: "Kathy – shoulda called me, honey – I didn't choose the guests."

A source told RadarOnline.com: "That's what really bothered Rosie. If you're hurt, pick up the phone. Don't turn a private friendship into public content."

Social media users believed Griffin should have handled the situation off social media.

One user said: "This could have been in an email…. What was your intention on stirring this up publicly? Love you but this is very pick me behavior to someone who is NOT in charge (Rosie)."

Another wrote: "We love Kathy. We love Rosie. We want Kathy to talk to Rosie about the feels, not us."