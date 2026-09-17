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EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell 'Cuts Ties With Former Pal Kathy Griffin'

Rosie O'Donnell reportedly cuts ties with former pal Kathy Griffin as their longtime friendship falls apart.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell has allegedly cut ties with former pal Kathy Griffin as their longtime friendship falls apart.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Fed-up Rosie O'Donnell's decades-long friendship with fellow funnylady Kathy Griffin is over, sources said, after the My Life on the D-List star griped online about being "really hurt" she wasn't invited to appear during her pal's week guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Rosie Blasts Griffin’s Public Remarks

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Rosie O'Donnell said Kathy Griffin 'shoulda called' her after expressing hurt over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Source: Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell said Kathy Griffin 'shoulda called' her after expressing hurt over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

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O'Donnell responded publicly by writing: "Kathy – shoulda called me, honey – I didn't choose the guests."

A source told RadarOnline.com: "That's what really bothered Rosie. If you're hurt, pick up the phone. Don't turn a private friendship into public content."

Social media users believed Griffin should have handled the situation off social media.

One user said: "This could have been in an email…. What was your intention on stirring this up publicly? Love you but this is very pick me behavior to someone who is NOT in charge (Rosie)."

Another wrote: "We love Kathy. We love Rosie. We want Kathy to talk to Rosie about the feels, not us."

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Rosie Is ‘Simply Stepping Away’

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An insider said Griffin's longtime friend O'Donnell is 'simply stepping away' from their friendship.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

An insider said Griffin's longtime friend O'Donnell is 'simply stepping away' from their friendship.

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An insider said: "Rosie loves Kathy, but she's exhausted. Everything becomes a grievance, and suddenly everyone is watching. She doesn't want that kind of friendship anymore."

The source added: "Rosie isn't interested in fighting. She's simply stepping away."

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