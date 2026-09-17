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EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Staff 'Face Uncertain Future After Show Ends'

Kelly Clarkson's staff reportedly face an uncertain future following the end of her daytime talk show.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson's staff reportedly face an uncertain future following the end of her daytime talk show.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Multimillionaire Breakaway singer Kelly Clarkson has left her daytime TV gig after seven seasons to devote more time to her kids, but the roughly 100 people whose livelihoods depended on her self-named show are scrambling for jobs in an increasingly brutal market, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Crew Faces Uncertain Future Without Clarkson

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Kelly Clarkson described her crew as 'family' and acknowledged that saying goodbye was difficult.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kelly Clarkson described her crew as 'family' and acknowledged that saying goodbye was difficult.

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"Kelly will be fine. She's Kelly Clarkson," a source said. "She can make another album, tour, do Vegas or return to The Voice. But these people have mortgages, children and health insurance. They don't have Kelly Clarkson money."

Clarkson has described her crew as "family" and acknowledged saying goodbye was difficult.

But insiders said sentiment doesn't pay the bills.

Another source asked: "Where is the help for the people who spent seven years helping make her show a success? Everyone is terrified."

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A source said Clarkson's former staffers are 'terrified' after spending seven years helping make her show a success.
Source: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A source said Clarkson's former staffers are 'terrified' after spending seven years helping make her show a success.

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In February 2026, Clarkson announced her show was coming to an end on her Instagram.

She said she'd been "extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people" at her show.

Clarkson wrote: "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

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