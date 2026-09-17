EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Staff 'Face Uncertain Future After Show Ends'

"Kelly will be fine. She's Kelly Clarkson," a source said. "She can make another album, tour, do Vegas or return to The Voice. But these people have mortgages, children and health insurance. They don't have Kelly Clarkson money."

Clarkson has described her crew as "family" and acknowledged saying goodbye was difficult.

But insiders said sentiment doesn't pay the bills.

Another source asked: "Where is the help for the people who spent seven years helping make her show a success? Everyone is terrified."