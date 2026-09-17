EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hansen Threatens Legal Action Over Predator Movie

Now Hansen, 67, claims he's considering legal action over the soon-to-be-released movie Primetime, which is described as "inspired by true events," because producers didn't consult him but are using his name.

"If you're fictionalizing so much, why use real names?" said Hansen, who's portrayed in the film by The Batman star Robert Pattinson.

"It feels very exploitative to me. It feels sneaky and disingenuous to me that they would do this and not even say, 'This is what we're doing.'"

From 2004 to 2007, Hansen hosted the Dateline NBC segment To Catch a Predator, which used hidden-camera sting operations to snare sickos.