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Home > Celebrity > Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro Reveals Husband Has Battled Parkinson’s Disease for 2 Years — as 'The View' Co-Host Vows to 'Destigmatize' the Disease

Image of Ana Navarro
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro revealed her husband's diagnosis in a recent episode of her podcast.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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The View co-host Ana Navarro got candid about her husband's health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Bleep!, the talk show host shared that her husband, Al Cárdenas, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease two years ago.

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Ana Navarro Reveals How People Reacted to Their News

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Image of Ana Navarro opened up about her husband's diagnosis for the first time.
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro opened up about her husband's diagnosis for the first time.

The 54-year-old said that when she and her husband talk about his diagnosis, the first thing people usually say is how sorry they are. While those people are likely well-intentioned, Navarro said that’s not what Parkinson's patients or loved ones want to hear.

“Folks don’t want compassion, they don’t want sympathy, they don’t want to be treated differently,” Navarro said. “They want (you) to treat them like you did before you knew they had it. They want you to continue including them, to continue inviting them, to continue relying on them, to continue talking to them.”

The View co-host explained that when a Parkinson's patient reveals their diagnosis, they are simply informing someone that they have a disease that impacts their life, so if they have “off days,” or days where they're more “frail,” it can be understood.

However, she said it is not an invitation to treat them differently, or for relationship dynamics to change.

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For Those With Loved Ones With Parkinson's

Navarro explained how Parkinson's patients want to be treated the same.
Source: MEGA

Navarro explained how Parkinson's patients want to be treated the same.

Navarro urged viewers with loved ones with Parkinson's to treat them like they normally would and to not make it the “only thing” they talk about. Cárdenas has Parkinson's, but he is still active, going to the gym, and even writing a book.

“At the end of the day, nobody wants to be defined by this disease,” Navarro stated.

Currently, for the most part, the podcast host said her husband's Parkinson's symptoms are “practically unnoticeable” due to medical treatment, but she didn’t hide that there are still “very tough days” for her husband.

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Cárdenas’ Symptoms

Navarro discussed some of her husband's symptoms.
Source: MEGA

Navarro discussed some of her husband's symptoms.

Navarro shared that her husband deals with symptoms like stiffness, swallowing difficulty, trouble sleeping, anxiety, and depression.

Prior to receiving the diagnosis, the television host said she saw a “heaviness” in her husband's walk, and that he was “unstable on his feet.” She also noticed a tremor in his hands.

Because Cárdenas has struggled with illnesses like cancer and COVID-19, and has undergone several surgeries, his wife urged him to get an evaluation, which resulted in his diagnosis.

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'The View' co-host encouraged her audience to go to a doctor if they experience symptoms of Parkinson's.
Source: MEGA

'The View' co-host encouraged her audience to go to a doctor if they experience symptoms of Parkinson's.

The Bleep! host encouraged watchers facing similar symptoms or who think they have Parkinson's to seek medical treatment.

“Go get yourself tested. Don’t be afraid of the diagnosis. Getting the diagnosis is the start of getting treatment, and getting treatment makes all the difference,” Navarro encouraged her audience.

Navarro and Cárdenas married in 2019, after dating for several years.

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