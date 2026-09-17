EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Clashing Over Children's Future in the Spotlight'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, has increasingly shared glimpses of Prince Archie , seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, including Easter footage of them hunting for eggs at home.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are clashing over how much of their children's lives should be exposed to the spotlight – with the couple said to have fundamentally different instincts about Archie and Lilibet growing up famous.

Harry, 42, is said to favor greater privacy because of his own experience growing up under intense scrutiny, while Markle believes carefully controlling what the public sees could help their children navigate the inevitable interest surrounding them.

A source close to the couple claimed, "Harry and Meghan are coming at this from almost opposite life experiences, and that's really at the heart of the disagreement. Harry never had any say over becoming a public figure – cameras, headlines and enormous worldwide interest were part of his existence virtually from birth.

"Meghan's experience was completely different because she entered the entertainment industry as an adult and actively built a public profile. Inevitably, that has given them very different perspectives on what visibility means for their children.

"For Harry, the most important thing is preserving Archie and Lilibet's ability to make their own decision when they're old enough to understand what that decision involves. He doesn't want choices made during their childhood to create a public identity that follows them for the rest of their lives and forces them into a life in the spotlight."

The insider noted, "His own experience has taught him that once people become invested in your personal life, drawing a boundary later can be incredibly difficult. That's why he's particularly cautious about establishing any pattern where photographs, videos or details about the children become something people regularly expect."

"It isn't necessarily about one photograph or one social media post – he's thinking about the precedent it creates and where that could eventually lead. He would rather err heavily on the side of privacy while they're young and allow them to decide later whether they want anything different.