Trump Considering Releasing Secret 9/11 Records That Could Shed Light on Saudi Arabia's Alleged Role in Attacks After Families' Plea

The families have asked for FBI files on Omar al-Bayoumi and Fahad al-Thumairy, phone logs tied to Bayoumi and two of the hijackers, unredacted 9/11 Commission work papers, and related NSA and FBI financial and communications records.

New York lawmakers from both parties have also sought certain phone records.

The families’ civil case was made possible by the 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act. In August 2025, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels in Manhattan rejected the kingdom’s bid to dismiss the suit.

Daniels ruled only on jurisdiction. A trial would not proceed unless Saudi Arabia loses that appeal or the parties settle.