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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Considering Releasing Secret 9/11 Records That Could Shed Light on Saudi Arabia's Alleged Role in Attacks After Families' Plea

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Source: MEGA

Trump may release secret 9/11 files.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET

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President Trump will examine a request from families of September 11 victims to declassify records they believe could show whether Saudi Arabia played a role in the 2001 terrorist attacks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals, and the Saudi government has long denied any official involvement.

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Trump Will Review Families' Request to Release 9/11 Records

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Source: MEGA

Trump made the announcement about the 9/11 records while departing Ireland.

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Asked about the families' appeal as he left Ireland for Washington, D.C., Trump said, "I'm going to look at it when I get back. I know they asked me Friday."

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Families Renew the Appeal Following the 25th Anniversary

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Source: MEGA

The recent 9/11 anniversary has renewed calls for transparency.

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Terry Strada, whose husband, Tom Strada, died in the World Trade Center's North Tower, used the anniversary's reading of victims' names at Ground Zero to press the administration. Strada, national chair of 9/11 Families United, accused successive presidents of protecting the kingdom rather than standing with the families.

She called on Trump to tell Saudi officials to stop lying and asked Vice President JD Vance, who attended the New York ceremony, to carry that message to Washington.

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What Records the Families Want Released

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Source: MEGA

Families of victims are asking about Saudi Arabia's ties to 9/11.

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The families have asked for FBI files on Omar al-Bayoumi and Fahad al-Thumairy, phone logs tied to Bayoumi and two of the hijackers, unredacted 9/11 Commission work papers, and related NSA and FBI financial and communications records.

New York lawmakers from both parties have also sought certain phone records.

The families’ civil case was made possible by the 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act. In August 2025, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels in Manhattan rejected the kingdom’s bid to dismiss the suit.

Daniels ruled only on jurisdiction. A trial would not proceed unless Saudi Arabia loses that appeal or the parties settle.

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Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump will consider release of 9/11 records at request of victims' families.

Trump’s review follows his administration’s January 2025 order to declassify records on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. On the 25th anniversary, the CIA released 71 President’s Daily Brief items from before and just after the attacks.

Attorney General Todd Blanche recently said the Justice Department would keep releasing records that can be declassified and was not withholding files to protect any foreign government.

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